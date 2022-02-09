Nervous about popping the question? Don't worry, this hotel are staffed by trained experts. Photo / Unsplash

After experiencing a boom in proposal requests and romantic bookings, a UK luxury hotel group have launched 'ring reveal' training for staff to help them nail guests' special moment.

The luxury boutique hotel group, Dakota Hotels, recorded a 22 per cent increase in romantic bookings for Valentines Day since 2019 while proposal requests tripled.

To ensure the influx of loved-up guests have the best experience, the hotel now offers 'proposal training' for staff who volunteer to be 'Guest Relations Cupids'.

Training includes mobile photography classes to capture Insta-worthy I do shots, perfecting the art of a ring reveal, and learning to create romantic shapes from towels and bedding.

Additionally, the cupids will be taught how to help if things don't go according to plan.

The hotel group's top five 'ring reveal' tricks for 2022 are:

1.Ring served in fizzing glass of Champagne

2.Will you marry me? written on a dessert plate

3.Ring hidden in a short candle, revealing itself when it burns away

4.Ring placed inside a balloon and revealed when popped

5.Ring attached to the stems of a bunch of flowers



On the more extravagant side, some couples have requested several hundred heart-shaped red balloons and thousands of dollars worth of red roses filling a room. Private helicopter rides and in-bedroom string quartets have also been part of proposal plans in the past.

If it isn't already obvious that Dakota Hotels take love seriously, the group have appointed a dedicated 'Proposal Liaison' to lead the Guest Relations Cupid Team.

As a liaison, Lauren Martin will be on hand to ensure romantic requests go smoothly.

The lengths this hotel group and its guests go to may seem extravagant but Martin said it's simply in line with people's expectations.

"The ring reveal is no longer a traditional down on one knee in a busy restaurant kind of experience, it has become an all singing all dancing celebration of love, with no expense spared," she said.



"At Dakota, we want to ensure our dedicated team can provide guests with the most romantic proposal experience they will never forget, which is why we've invested in one of a kind training to exactly that.



"One guest has requested we light 300 candles on the terrace of our exclusive Grand Deluxe Suite, complete with their partner's initials in rose petals. With panoramic views over the city, our most luxurious suite is the perfect backdrop for any romantic moment and offers a real wow factor for guests."