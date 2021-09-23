Uber partners with four New Zealand airports for rideshare infrastructure

Uber riders can now be dropped off and picked up at Queenstown, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, and Nelson airports. Photo / Dan Gold, Unsplash

Uber riders can now be dropped off and picked up at Queenstown, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, and Nelson airports. Photo / Dan Gold, Unsplash

Getting to and from the airport in Queenstown, Palmerston North, New Plymouth or Nelson just got a whole lot easier as the four airports partner directly with ride-share app Uber.

From this month, Uber riders can now be collected and dropped off from right outside each airports' terminal, something Uber Australia and New Zealand's General Manager Dom Taylor, called a game-changer in convenience and choice.

"After months of lockdown and a few cancelled holidays, being able to push a button and get a ride when you touch down in one of these four great destinations will make it easier than ever for domestic, and eventually international visitors alike, to explore Aotearoa," he said.

Palmerston North Airport Commercial and Customer Experience Manager Olivia Pierre described the addition of app-based technology as an exciting development.

While Queenstown Airport's GM Finance and Commercial, Andrew Williamson, said they were happy to be giving visitors even more choice during their travels.



The four transport hubs will join Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, Hawke's Bay and Wellington airports in partnering with the rideshare app, which is available at over 600 airports around the world.

How it will work:

Queenstown Airport

Travellers will be able to book Uber trips to and from the airport and be picked up right outside the terminal in the Commercial Transfer Area.

Travellers will see in their app where to meet their driver-partner and can also follow the signs to the Commercial Transfer Area.



Palmerston North Airport

Travellers will be able to book Uber trips to and from the airport and be picked up right outside the terminal.

Travellers will see in their app where to meet their driver-partner and can also follow airport signs.



New Plymouth Airport

Travellers will be able to book Uber trips to and from the airport and be picked up a short walk from the terminal.

Travellers will see in their app where to meet their driver-partner and can also follow airport signs.



