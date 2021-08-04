Wellington named top beer city: Second largest brewery capital in the world

Beervana festival is Wellington's craft beer and brewing festival. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand capital has long been the toast of Kiwi beer snobs but now Wellington has been named one of the top beer cities in the world.

In an assessment of the top beer cities rated by the number of breweries, bars and cost per-pint - Wellington was ranked the 20th best city for beer lovers on the planet.

The research conducted by UK website money.co.uk rated the world's cities by brewery plus pub density then cost per unit to give an overall score.

Twentieth might seem like small beer. It's far from a place on the pub podium - however it was the extraordinary number of Breweries per capita that boosted the city's beer score.

There's nothing small about Wellington's micro brewery scene.

The Garage Project Brewery: Wellington has put breweries in every corner. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

An impressive 1.35 breweries per 10,000 capita gives it the silver medal for the most breweries per person in the world.

If you needed further illustration of Wellington's priorities:

The city has twice as many breweries as libraries - and four more beer makers than post offices.

Wellington was second only to Asheville in the USA. The city in North Carolina has a mighty 2.8 breweries and 7.86 pubs per 10,000 people - landing it the top spot overall.

Top of the Taps: Wellington has the second most breweries per capita in the world. Photo / Bryan Rooney

A less welcome plaudit came in the average price per pint. At just over $9 per pint, Wellington has the seventh most expensive pint in the world.

Only Dublin had a pricier pint at $9.31 in the top 20 rankings. One assumes this average is pushed up by certain beer museums, pushing overpriced pints on porter to tourists.

The cheapest round was found in Buenos Aires, at $2.30 a drink. Salud!