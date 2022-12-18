Catarina Mello's video revealed a luxury hotel's low-tech room service order system. Photo / @professionaltraveler, TikTok

How do you order room service without internet service, a phone or even electricity? One traveller has revealed an entertaining system used by a luxury eco-hotel in a viral TikTok video.

Catarina Mello (@professionaltraveler) showed viewers the low-tech process in a video that has more than 3.3 million views.

“This is how you order room service in a fancy hotel in Tulum with no electricity, no phone ad no phone service,” Mello said in a clip showing a small hollow ball with her room number on it.

Guests write their order on a piece of paper, she explained, roll it up and place it in the ball. Then, outside the room, you put the ball in a little pipe, which is connected to the kitchen.

After travelling through the pipe and to the kitchen, it’s received by staff who presumably get to work making the food.

“And voila, you have your room service ordered,” Mello said in the video.

The hotel was later revealed in the comments to be Azulik in Tulum, Mexico, a four-star hotel Mello said costs up to US$1500 (NZ$2350) per night. It’s unusual room service system proved popular with viewers, amazing more than 3.3 million views, more than 604,000 likes and 1600 comments.

For such an expensive place, some viewers said they would expect better technology and ordering systems.

“Fancy hotel with no electricity or phones. Doesn’t sound so fancy,” wrote one user in the comments.

“Luxury eco hotels = you pay more to have less comfort,” Mello joked in her video caption.

However, many viewers loved the simple process, especially if they considered themselves introverts.

“This is an introverts dream” commented one viewer.

“The best kind of service for introverts like me,” wrote another.

Others said they enjoyed the concept of disconnecting.

“Love the old school. Keeps you disconnected in paradise,” wrote one person.