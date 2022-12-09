Tuhi-rapa: New tourist catamaran arrives in Auckland with precious cargo

Tuhi-rapa will be carrying tourists to see Takahe on Tiritiri Matangi this summer. Photo / Supplied

Tuhi-rapa will be carrying tourists to see Takahe on Tiritiri Matangi this summer. Photo / Supplied

Auckland’s newest pleasure craft arrives in the Waitemata harbour today offering trips to the Hauraki Gulf’s most splendid islands.

Tuhi-rapa was welcomed with a blessing on the waterfront today, after a long voyage from Australia. The 29m catamaran will make Tamaki Makaurau her new home, sailing up to 300 passengers at a time, carrying sight-seers and tourists around the gulf.

“This new vessel has enough space to carry bikes as well as large outdoor spaces and windows for cruising and wildlife viewing in local conditions,” says William Goodfellow, Explore Managing Director, who welcomed the new ship just in time for summer.

She took her first visitors to Tiritiri Matangi this morning, which will be a regular route for the tourist vessel. Over summer she will run trips to the pest-free sanctuary and Motutapu as well as a ‘Whale and Dolphin sightseeing tour’ through Tikapa Moana.

The Tuhi-rapa received a blessing ahead of her maiden voyage this morning attended by Mahuika Rawiri, Zaelene Maxwell-Butler and Billy Brown, Chair of Ngai Tai Tamaki. Photo / Supplied

Tuhi-rapa also carries precious cargo in the form of personal belongings of Bishop George Selwyn. The first bishop of New Zealand, Selwyn completed the same journey from Australia 180 years ago.

The writing box, thought to have belonged to the Bishop, is headed to Te Waimate Mission to investigate its history and verify the link to Selwyn.

However the ship has also links to Aotearoa’s ancient seafaring history through its name.

The name “Tuhi-rapa” was gifted by Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki referencing the legendary ancestor Ngāi Tai tupuna, Manawatere, who sailed from Hawaiki New Zealand.

Explore Group, who operates the ship, has also partnered with Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki to ensure an authentic cultural element to these sailing experiences, says Goodfellow.

Ahead of her first trip to Tiritiri Matangi this morning she Tuhi-rapa received a blessing, attended by Ngāi Tai-Te Haerenga.

Tuhi-rapa will be carrying tourists through the Hauraki Gulf this summer. Photo / Supplied

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Jes Sweetman, Māori Visitor Economy Manager, said “We know that a growing number of manuhiri to our region are seeking out authentic cultural experiences as part of their visit, so it was great to be at the launch of Tuhi Rapa this morning, and see this positive partnership between Explore Group and Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki adding another great visitor product to our region’s offering.”

The ship will depart on regular sailings from Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour, Wednesday to Sunday.

Visit exploregroup.co.nz/auckland/ for details



