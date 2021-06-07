Travel podcast: Why far-out destinations make the best holidays

Sunrise from the Manakau Purepod, Kaikōura. Photo / Supplied

Ever wish you could just get away from it all? The Travel team loves going to truly remote places, and this week, we're covering our favourites.

Listen to Maggie Wicks' story about "podhopping" her way around the South Island, staying in the truly remote PurePods in Kaikōura, Waipara Valley and the Banks Peninsula. Then join Maggie, travel writer Juliette Sivertsen and travel editor Stephanie Holmes discussing their favourite far-out destinations and whether it's scary to stay far from civilisation.

From simple huts to remote luxury, and from being alone to being alone in a crowd, we have some really far-out adventures to share this week.

Living space in the Manakau Purepod, Kaikōura. Photo / Supplied

This episode covers the Coromandel, the South Island's Routeburn and Hollyford tracks, windy Iceland, the Bolivian Salt Plains and newly opened Sydney - one of the last places you might expect to experience being alone.

