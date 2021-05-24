Trip Notes podcast: NZ's best restaurants, dream foodie destinations around the world

The latest episode of Trip Notes discusses the world's best dining destinations, as well as NZ's simple foodie pleasures, like fish and chips at the beach. Photo / Getty Images

Trip Notes returns with a brand new episode, searching out the best foodie destinations in New Zealand ... and around the world.

What's the best part of travelling? Deciding where you're going to eat, of course!

In this week's episode of Trip Notes, now available on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts, I'm joined by writers Juliette Sivertsen and Simon Wilson to talk about our favourite foodie experiences from New Zealand and around the world.

From childhood memories of fish and chips on the beach, to Michelin-star restaurants in Europe, to the strangest things we've ever eaten, we will whet your appetite for delicious travels to come.

The episode takes inspiration from Simon's story Golden Daze, first published in the Herald's Travel magazine in June 2020. In it, he writes: "the best food is, by definition, the best because of the people you're with and the way the sun goes down, which is to say, the occasion", and goes on to reminisce about family holidays in Castlepoint, Wairarapa - a place he believes is "the greatest place on Earth".

Talking on the latest Trip Notes episode, Simon admits he doesn't dine at restaurants much these days, after discovering the joys of creating fabulous family dinners at home with his wife and adult son during lockdown. "We all said to each other, 'we're going to have to make this work ... we're going to have to be our best selves'. We expressed that through food quite a lot, and that was lovely."

But that doesn't stop him dreaming of incredible dining destinations around the world.

This episode takes us to Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay, Auckland, the Chatham Islands, Fiji, England, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, New York, Texas, Jordan, Japan and more - all from the comfort of your couch or commute.

Alexandra Tylee, owner of Pipi Cafe, Havelock North, one of Herald writer Simon Wilson's favourite restaurants. Photo / Duncan Brown.

