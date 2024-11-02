Walkers, mark your calendars as early as now. Launching in April 2026, the Uluru-Kata Tjuta Signature Walk offers a rare five-day guided journey through Australia’s Red Centre, marking the first time guests can stay overnight within the World Heritage-listed Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. Tasmanian Walking Company operates this unique walking tour, which is developed in partnership with Anangu Traditional Owners and Parks Australia. The tour will accommodate groups of up to 14, with stays in eco-sensitive camps. This journey is a unique chance to experience Australia’s iconic landscapes while connecting with the rich history and traditions of the Anangu people. taswalkingco.com.au

Meet North Carolina’s elks

Fancy a unique wildlife-watching experience? Winter season brings a ton of wildlife encounters to North Carolina in the United States - one in particular is elk watching in Cataloochee Valley, nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains. Don your warmest clothes and take a tour through the scenic meadows of North Carolina, where herds of elk graze against snow-dusted mountain backdrops. See the natural beauty of North Carolina while watching the natural everyday life of these majestic animals. visitnc.com

Meet the elks in North Carolina. Photo / 123rf

G Adventures’ newest yachts come to Greece

G Adventures is launching five custom-built yachts for an intimate escape through Greece’s captivating islands in 2025. Each 17m yacht accommodates 10 guests and is equipped for eco-friendly cruising, led by a ‘skipper CEO’ who knows all of Greece’s best-kept secrets. From the deck to thoughtfully designed cabins, these yachts promise both relaxation and cultural immersion as travellers connect with local communities. Dive into authentic Greek culture on routes like Santorini to Athens and everywhere in between. gadventures.com

Here's a new way to visit Greece. Photo / G Adventures

LEGO® Minifigures takeover

Starting from December 1, step into a captivating exhibition at Tūhura Otago Museum, where LEGO® Minifigures have constructed vibrant civilisations from the remnants of human artifacts. Featuring the works of Australian LEGO® Masters Jackson Harvey and Alex Towler, ‘Relics: A New World Rises’ is an exhibition that features discarded and forgotten human artefacts through the intricate art of Lego making. This exhibition includes amazing installations like a grandfather clock as a time machine, a cryonics facility in a vintage fridge, and a retro arcade that has evolved into a futuristic spaceport. Whether you’re a kid or kid-at-heart, this exhibition invites guests on an imaginative journey. relicsexhibitions.com