Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Dinosaur Valley is back!
Australia’s biggest dinosaur experience, Dinosaur Valley, returns to Scenic World in the Blue Mountains. Journey into the ancient Jamison Valley rainforest on the world’s steepest train to find over 60 life-size, roaring dinosaurs from 29 species, including T-rex, velociraptors, and Australia’s own Minmi. With dino super fan Andy Day’s exclusive videos and audio guides, junior rangers can learn fascinating dino facts and pat baby dinosaurs. End your adventure with a stunning view from the Scenic Skyway. Perfect for families and dino-lovers, Dinosaur Valley offers an unforgettable way to explore the Blue Mountains’ natural wonders. Dinosaur Valley is included with all Scenic World tickets and kids under three are free. On now until February 9, 2025. scenicworld.com.au/dinosaur-valley