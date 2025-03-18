- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon advocates for direct flights between India and Auckland, citing growing demand.
- The Herald understands Air NZ’s outgoing chief executive is also in India and intends to reveal further plans related to the subcontinent later this week.
- India is New Zealand’s largest group of migrant arrivals, according to Stats NZ.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says there is a good case for demand beginning to take shape for direct flights between New Zealand and India.
This morning on Newstalk ZB, Mike Hosking asked Luxon, currently on an official state visit to India, why Air New Zealand does not have direct flights from the subcontinent given the immigration flow.
Luxon agreed with Hosking, admitting that he had not seen recent analysis but was “pushing all airlines really hard”.
“I think [given] the growth in the numbers of international tourists, international students, remembering every student brings in three or four other visitors in a given year, I think there’s a really good case to say there must be demand starting to build from at least New Delhi or Mumbai into Auckland directly.