While neither took questions, the pair lauded the various agreements signed that were intended to enhance co-operation between the two countries in sectors such as sport, horticulture, forestry, education and Customs.

India PM Narendra Modi hugs Christopher Luxon before the pair had a bilateral meeting. Photo / RNZ

The leaders then made separate press statements, during which Modi proclaimed how India and New Zealand were united in combatting terrorism.

“We will continue to co-operate in taking action against terrorists, separatists, and radical elements,” he said in a strong tone.

“In this context, we have shared our concerns about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New Zealand.

“We are confident that we will continue to receive the support of the New Zealand Government in taking action against these illegal elements.”

Modi’s comments are likely referencing New Zealand residents who supported the Khalistan movement, which advocated for the creation of an independent state for Sikhs in India.

In March, RNZ reported how thousands had participated in a non-binding referendum on the matter in Auckland last year. Official documents showed Luxon was briefed on the issue while Indian’s External Affairs Minister had raised it in a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters.

Luxon, speaking to New Zealand media after his meetings with Modi, said he respected India’s sovereignty but reinforced New Zealand’s commitment to endorsing legal free speech.

“I understand the point he’s making but again, from New Zealand’s point of view, we have very strong free speech laws and we’ve got a very good police force.”

Luxon said he hadn’t offered Modi the government support that was referenced in Modi’s public comments.

Despite the conflicting positions, Luxon maintained the issue hadn’t negatively impacted the relationship between the two countries.

While Modi canvassed a wide range of topics concerning India’s relationship with New Zealand, Luxon opened his statement focusing on the potential for greater trade as negotiations resume for the first time since 2016.

Access to India’s dairy industry had been a major sticking point in previous talks as India sought to protect the millions of citizens who relied on small-scale farming outfits to earn a living.

In a joint statement published after the meeting, it stated the leaders had agreed to address “their respective concerns” while striving to establish “mutually beneficial trade”. They had also committed to “steer these negotiations to resolution as soon as reasonably possible”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is welcoming the increase in ties with India. Photo / RNZ

Luxon confirmed he would be increasing New Zealand’s diplomatic presence in India by 60%, although he was unable to inform reporters of the cost or how many extra personnel would be based in the subcontinent.

He also announced he had invited Modi to New Zealand whenever his schedule would allow.

Defence was another central theme as both Luxon and Modi welcomed stronger ties between their two militaries through joint trainings and exercises.

Luxon lauded his relationship with Modi, whom he had met at last year’s East Asia Summit.

“Genuinely, there is just a really good connection,” Luxon said of his interactions with Modi.

“I really enjoy his company, I really enjoyed his wisdom and it’s a relationship that I’m really proud of.”

Luxon signals partnerships with India in the Pacific

Late last night [NZ time], Luxon used the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue security conference to exhibit the value India could derive in partnering with New Zealand in its activities within the Indo-Pacific region.

Luxon, who was the chief guest at the conference, told an audience that included Modi and several other heads of government how New Zealand needed partners like India to enhance the protection of its interests in the Pacific.

“In an increasingly multipolar world, India’s size and geo-strategic heft gives you autonomy.

“At the same time, your democratic partners in the Indo-Pacific offer you a force multiplier for our convergent interest.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, while India PM Narendra Modi appears on the screen. Photo / Adam Pearse

Much of Luxon’s speech, which was delivered assertively in front of hundreds, lamented a transition away from a rules-based order as global superpowers jockeyed for ascendancy.

“Previously, we could count on countries respecting the UN Charter, the Law of the Sea and world trade rules. That, sadly, cannot be assumed in an age of sharper competition.

“Yet, these are the very rules that preserve an Indo-Pacific order that is not ‘might is right’ alone.”

He also delivered a pointed warning to the Cook Islands, a realm country of New Zealand that had recently signed a co-operation deal with China amid the Asian giant’s push for influence in the Pacific.

“In a deeply contested world, Pacific partners are being asked to make choices that may undermine their national sovereignty. They risk falling into over-indebtedness, they must make choices about dual-use infrastructure, and they face pressure to enter new security arrangements.”

