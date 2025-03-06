“These begun with Covid-19, and continue today with the engine issues materially impacting both our Boeing and Airbus fleets.”

The airline last month reported earnings before tax of $155 million for the six months to December 31, down from $185m in the same prior period.

“While these challenges impact our operations almost daily, Greg’s relentless focus and global profile have been instrumental in mitigating the consequential disruptions on our customers,” Walsh said.

Foran started at Air NZ in early 2020, replacing Christopher Luxon.

He was previously chief executive of huge retailer Walmart US, which has thousand of stores.

Foran grew up in Hastings and Hamilton and is the father of Kiwi league star Kieran Foran.

He joined Walmart International in 2011 where he served in several roles.

Those included President and CEO of Walmart China and then President and CEO of Walmart Asia.

And before joining Walmart, he held several positions with Woolworths in Australia and New Zealand.

‘Global search’ for new chief

“As I’d expect of Greg, he’s been very generous with his notice period and will stay with Air New Zealand through to the middle of October,” Walsh said.

“This allows the Board to carry out a global search for his replacement which we will embark on immediately.”

Foran said leading Air New Zealand had been one of the greatest privileges of his career.

“It’s been an incredible experience alongside an exceptional team. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together and the way we’ve positioned Air New Zealand for the future,” he added.

“I am humbled by the work Air New Zealanders do every day and their extraordinary commitment to each other, our customers and our country.”

In April last year, the Herald reported Foran was paid $3.13m, up 34% on the previous year.

That made him one of the ten best-paid listed company chief executives in the country.