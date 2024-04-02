Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Construction

New Zealand’s highest-paid CEOs revealed, new record of $8.42m set for largest pay packet

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
The latest Herald executive pay survey reveals the highest-paid chief executive took home $8.42m last year.

The latest Herald executive pay survey reveals the highest-paid chief executive took home $8.42m last year.

New Zealand’s top chief executives are being paid more than ever, although the recession has put the brakes on average pay rises. The country’s highest-paid CEO has set a new record for remuneration, a Herald survey reveals.

Average pay increases for the country’s most powerful chief executives have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.