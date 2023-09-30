With the Rugby World Cup in full swing, the Business Herald selects a team of company CEOs. Photo / NZME.

With debate ramping up over the All Blacks’ starting XV for the big games at the Rugby World Cup, Duncan Bridgeman takes a look at New Zealand business leaders and picks a side to take on the rest of the world.

New Zealand business chief executives punch above their weight in comparison to their global counterparts. Our local sharemarket is often seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty and ructions elsewhere, and the S&P/NZX50 has generally outperformed other indices, including the S&P/ASX 200, over the last two decades.

In the middle of the Rugby World Cup, the Business Herald selects a team of New Zealand CEOs.

The selection process was based on several factors and is not exactly scientific (there are a couple of non-listed company chiefs, for example).

But we feel it’s a strong team capable of bringing home the silverware.

Fullback: Greg Foran (Air New Zealand)

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Booked his ticket after a strong run overseas at Walmart but had a shocking debut here in 2020 when a virus almost knocked him out, just a few days into his job. Has adapted his game well, however, and lately has been scoring heavily from broken play. Could be seen as being a bit too greedy at times and coaches will want to see him offload more.

Right wing: Jason Paris (One NZ)

Jason Paris, One NZ CEO. Photo / NZME

Possibly more at home in a Warriors jumper, Paris was brought in courtesy of Infratil’s full takeover of One NZ, formerly known as Vodafone. A flashy player who enjoys the limelight, Paris is not afraid to get stuck into the ref if things don’t go his way. Up the Wahs? Maybe next year.

Centre: Arihia Bennett (Ngāi Tahu)

Arihia Bennett, chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

Bennett has all the attributes of a great centre: experience, power and mana. As chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu since 2012, she oversees the interests of 78,000 iwi members with operations that include farming, seafood, tourism and investment. A dynamic leader in the backline who creates space and opportunities for her teammates.

Second five: Lewis Gradon (F&P Healthcare)

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare chief executive Lewis Gradon. Photo / NZ Herald

A solid defender and strong distributor - exactly what you want from your inside centre. Gradon is someone who works hard, studies the opposition, and seizes any opportunities that come his way. Never short of breath.

Left wing: Carrie Hurihanganui (Auckland International Airport)

Carrie Hurihanganui, chief executive of Auckland Airport.

Awkward combination at the back with Foran but profits well when given the opportunity. Hurihanganui has been through the highs and lows of the aviation industry, moving from Air New Zealand to the airport at a challenging time. Given enough runway, she should prove a handful on the wing. Ball security can be an issue and is prone to the occasional knock-on in crowded spaces.

First five: Scott Pritchard (Precinct)

Scott Pritchard, chief executive of Precinct Properties. Photo / Babiche Martens

One of the fittest in the team, Pritchard has an uncanny ability to find vacant space and turn it into points. Took play to a new level in the Commercial Bay arena, despite some dubious support play around him. Kicks off both feet and is already sizing up new opportunities post-pandemic.

Halfback: Sophie Moloney (Sky TV)

Sophie Moloney, chief executive of Sky Network Television Ltd. Photo / Dean Purcell

A natural talent with rugby in the blood thanks to her All Black grandfather. Moloney has emerged as a strong leader behind the pack. She provides a direct link to a huge audience and a valuable connection to team sponsors. Has fought hard against strong competition but needs to constantly work on service.

No 8: Miles Hurrell (Fonterra)

Miles Hurrell. Photo / Fonterra

One of those rawboned Cantabrians who loves front-foot ball and a favourable exchange rate. Has been on the scene since 2000 but only became eligible in 2018 after spending time offshore in Europe, the US, Africa and Russia. Hurrell has done well cleaning things up but faces a tough challenge in the year ahead.

Openside flanker: Andy Borland (Scales Corp)

Andy Borland, Scales Corporation managing director. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Born and bred in Southland, Borland is a tough, uncompromising customer who stepped up after playing in the unprofessional era with Southbury in South Canterbury. He may have lost a bit of pace in the face of some recent weather but is a solid performer who rarely disappoints. Learnt his trade alongside former All Blacks Albie Anderson and Bruce Deans at Lincoln.

Blindside flanker: Jolie Hodson (Spark)

Jolie Hodson.

A product of North Harbour who has cemented her place in the side, with some solid results yielding big dividends. Hodson has experience playing alongside Paris and Moloney and has adjusted accordingly. Keeps the opposition guessing with unexpected charges but can give away the odd penalty.

Lock: Ross Taylor (Fletcher)

Ross Taylor, Fletcher Building CEO. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A bit like Brad Thorn. An Aussie import who’s brought some muscle to the pack. Taylor is happy to soak up pressure and reap rewards after cleaning up others’ mistakes. The job isn’t done yet though and Taylor will need to be accurate coming into the pointy end of the season.

Lock: Grant Webster (Tourism Holdings)

Tourism Holdings chief executive Grant Webster. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A towering figure in the team who’s starting to come of age now the playing field has evened out again. Holds the key to the set piece in providing quality ball for the likes of Foran and Hurihanganui out wide. Enjoys touring and can be relied on for entertainment and leisure activities off the field.

Loosehead prop: Matt Whineray (NZ Super Fund)

Matt Whineray, head of the NZ Super Fund. Picture / Greg Bowker.

A first-choice player who leads by example, much like his father. Whineray has produced consistent returns over the years and is never fazed by the enormous responsibility he carries on his shoulders. Has taken a sensible approach to rule changes around best practice, the environment and player safety.

Hooker: Don Braid (Mainfreight) (Captain)

Don Braid, managing director of Mainfreight.

Another consistent performer who never puts a foot wrong. Braid has more than 40 years of experience and is a highly respected leader of the team. A strong driver who’s hard to stop when he gets a roll on. Responsible for building a strong culture and providing logistical management expertise.

Tighthead prop: Rod Duke (Briscoe Group)

Briscoe boss Rod Duke. Photo / Dean Purcell

An experienced, no-nonsense campaigner with a crafty eye for a bargain at scrum time. Duke is, by his own admission, relentlessly competitive and he brings that to the fore both in business and on the golf course. Duke also keeps the team well kitted out thanks to Rebel Sport.

RESERVES

Plenty of impact off the bench. Photo / NZME

16. Peter Beck (Rocket Lab) Explosive impact with international experience.

17. Antonia Watson (ANZ) Recharges the pack with interest.

18. Kerensa Johnston (Wakatu Corp) Can cover any position across the field.

19. David Mair (Skellerup) Solid, dependable and good in wet conditions.

20. Michael Boggs (NZME) Impossible to leave out.

21. Graeme Hart (Rank Group) Super sub. A bit too media-shy for a starting position.

22. John Fisk (PwC) When you need to change the game plan.

23. Damien Grant (Waterstone) When all else fails.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Samantha Barrass (FMA)

Samantha Barrass, chief executive of the Financial Markets Authority.

Touch Judges: Vanessa Horne (Com Com) and Mark Peterson (NZX)

Vanessa Horne.

Mark Peterson, chief executive of the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

TV umpire: Karen Chang (SFO)

SFO director Karen Chang Photo / Serious Fraud Office

Duncan Bridgeman is managing editor of NZME Business, including the Business Herald and BusinessDesk.