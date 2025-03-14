Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

PM to India: Will Christopher Luxon get his coveted free-trade deal?

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is sticking by his commitment to secure a free trade deal with India. Video

Establishing when New Zealand and India could discuss the start of formal trade negotiations is expected to come from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to the subcontinent.

But reservations remain about what tangible progress Luxon can make in his first visit to India as the PM strives to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics