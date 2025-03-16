Despite efforts by the Government to downplay speculation ahead of the visit, the question of whether negotiations would restart after being on ice for about a decade was always going to dominate the agenda.

That was a rod Luxon made for his own back after promising to secure a deal by the 2026 election and the repeated criticism of the previous Labour-led governments and how they had fostered New Zealand’s relationship with the world’s most populous country.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon holds a stand-up for media on his first day in India. Photo / RNZ

But by answering that question in his first few hours on the ground in New Delhi, it shows an ability to get tangible results and gives Luxon’s other engagements in the subcontinent room to breathe.

Late tonight [NZ time], Luxon will meet with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi where it’s likely the pair will offer more high-level comments on a potential free-trade deal.

Shortly after, Luxon will give the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier defence and security conference.

Luxon’s speaking slot as chief guest is seen as a big deal. It’s the first time it’s been given to a non-European leader and comes at a time of heightened security tensions across the globe, thanks in large part to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Regional security has become a topic of growing importance to New Zealand in light of China’s activity in the South Pacific. The Government is also weeks away from unveiling its plan for the next 15 years of defence spending.

India is similarly placed as it ramps up investment in its defence assets, also responding to an expanding Chinese presence, particularly in the Indian Ocean.

The parallels give Luxon an opportunity to speak to sympathetic ears when he calls for more defence co-operation with the subcontinent giant.

While securing another round of trade talks is a win, Luxon and McClay still have plenty to prove if they are to claim true progress.

A cheery Prime Minister Christopher Luxon gives a thumbs up as he arrives in India. Photo / Sky News Australia

The previous 10 failed bouts of negotiations show getting in a room together doesn’t guarantee a deal will be struck.

The last two prime ministerial visits to India, both made by Sir John Key in 2011 and 2016, resulted in positive comments about the prospect of a trade deal but it never eventuated.

Nevertheless, Luxon can be content with getting runs on the board early as he looks toward a week full of events designed to enhance ties between New Zealand businesses and what will become the world’s third-largest economy.

There’s no doubt Luxon’s mood would have only improved as he was whisked away from the airport in a black Mercedes and greeted with dozens of billboards and signs lining the roads, welcoming “Christopher Mark Luxon” to India.

To extend the cricket analogy, Luxon needs to maintain his strike rate over the coming days if he wants to compile an innings of substance.



