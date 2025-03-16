Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Christopher Luxon in India: Trade talk revival invigorates visit, but can he keep the momentum?

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dozens of signs and billboards highlight Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's first official visit to India. Photo / RNZ

Dozens of signs and billboards highlight Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's first official visit to India. Photo / RNZ

Adam Pearse
Analysis by Adam Pearse
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He is travelling with the PM's trade delegation to India.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

As he boarded the Defence Force plane bound for India, Christopher Luxon promised his delegation they would “get a lot of stuff done and have fun doing it”.

He certainly hasn’t wasted any time, taking just a few hours to confirm trade talks with India are back

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics