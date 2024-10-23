Jetstar and Air New Zealand both launched sales this week, discounting domestic airfares. Photo / Composite

Jetstar and Air New Zealand both launched sales this week, discounting domestic airfares. Photo / Composite

A battle of the bargains seems to be going down between Air New Zealand and Jetstar, with both airlines announcing domestic sales within days of one another.

On Monday, Air New Zealand put more than 200,000 domestic seats on sale. Discounted one-way fares were as low as $59 and available until midnight Wednesday.

For $118, Kiwis could get a round-trip flight from Auckland to Kerikeri, Christchurch to Queenstown, Napier to Wellington and more.

Today, Jetstar announced a Cheeky Getaway Sale, which is cheeky in more ways than one.

From midday Thursday to midnight Monday, Kiwis can get domestic fares that cost about as much as a fancy Pilates class or big brunch.