Jetstar and Air New Zealand both put domestic flights on sale

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Jetstar and Air New Zealand both launched sales this week, discounting domestic airfares. Photo / Composite

A battle of the bargains seems to be going down between Air New Zealand and Jetstar, with both airlines announcing domestic sales within days of one another.

On Monday, Air New Zealand put more than 200,000 domestic seats on sale. Discounted one-way fares were as low as $59 and available until midnight Wednesday.

For $118, Kiwis could get a round-trip flight from Auckland to Kerikeri, Christchurch to Queenstown, Napier to Wellington and more.

Today, Jetstar announced a Cheeky Getaway Sale, which is cheeky in more ways than one.

From midday Thursday to midnight Monday, Kiwis can get domestic fares that cost about as much as a fancy Pilates class or big brunch.

One-way fares start at $35 and go up to $57; cheaper than Air New Zealand’s lowest sale fare.

Kiwis can fly from Auckland to Wellington for $80 or Christchurch to Wellington for $70.

Both sales only apply to specific travel periods. Jetstar’s sale applies to flights from late November 2024 to late August 2025. Air New Zealand’s sale applies to certain routes from January 13 to April 9 and April 28 to June 25, 2025.

The sale will be welcome news for Kiwi travellers who have endured high prices since the pandemic. This February, domestic airfares were 7.7% higher compared to February 2023.

Air New Zealand told the Herald domestic fares were, on average, 22% more expensive compared to pre-pandemic but operating costs were up 40%.

Jetstar Cheeky Getaway Sale fares include:

  • Christchurch to Wellington from $35^
  • Auckland to Christchurch from $37^
  • Auckland to Wellington from $40^
  • Wellington to Queenstown from $40^
  • Auckland to Dunedin from $55^
  • Auckland to Queenstown from $57^
