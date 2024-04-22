Sarah Pollok finds herself overwhelmed with emotion during a fancy glamping stay - for all the right reasons

It only takes about two minutes for me to start crying at the new PurePod in Kerikeri. One moment I’m taking in the impressive view and the next I feel a sting as my eyes well up, turning the forest into a Picasso blur of emerald and brown.

The silent, salty tears aren’t because the glass cabin is disappointing (it’s stunning) or because it took four hours to get here from Auckland (I love a long drive).

They aren’t prompted by the 10-minute hike from my car to the PurePod (it was both satisfying and beautiful) or that I am here alone, my husband having decided to stay home (solo travel has never bothered me).

No, I’ve become a teary mess in paradise because there’s nothing like the grandness and tranquillity of nature to make you realise how noisy and frantic normal life can be.

On the sturdy deck, perched before a lush sea of Kauri and Totara, I stand and take in the sight of fat fantails flitting between branches, the sound of wind rippling through leaves. Gently, the buzz of endless to-do lists and calendar events goes silent and the relief is, well, a little emotional.

Of course, most guests probably won’t cry with joy during a stay at Mākoha Purepod. But the odds are high they’ll experience the same deep calm caused by putting life into flight mode, even just for a night.

The newest PurePod is located in KeriKeri. Photo / Supplied

Location:

The new Purepod is only 10 minutes from the heart of Kerikeri but is the definition of ‘off the beaten track’. So, read the directions sent to you before your stay very carefully, leave plenty of time before sundown and bring snacks on the drive (nothing worse than wayfinding while hangry).

After driving through a working quarry, I’m led to a small clearing where I park my car and set off on a 10-minute hike into the bush, along a mix of narrow trails, wooden steps and a little bridge.

Check-In:

If you’re booking an off-grid accommodation, chances are you want some space and peace, without anyone else around. PurePod nails this process, allowing me to check in at 3pm and out by midday the following morning without seeing another soul.

The only challenge was the puff-inducing walk up and down through the bush to the pod, which had me wishing I packed a little lighter, but once I reached the pod I simply tapped a code into a keypad on one of the glass sliding doors and was in.

First impressions:

As mentioned, the stretch of peaceful forest was literally tear-inducing and the immaculate glass pod was similarly perfect to arrive at. While the gravel road peeking through thatched fencing behind the Purepod did make it feel a little less “remote”, I’m sure the small trees and bush planted around the back will soon cover it from view.

Perfect for:

Those eager for a dose of pure, peaceful nature, free from distractions. Like the other Purepods, Mākoha is designed for two people but the interiors are purely platonic, so friends can certainly stay if they don’t mind sharing the spacious bed.

Room:

The open-plan pod has the King bed on one side of the main room (covered in crisp white duvet and several plush pillows), and a well-stocked kitchenette on the other. Behind the sliding wooden door is a toilet, vanity and shower, all with glass windows that make the most of the views.

Of course, the main drawcard of the room is the abundance of glass and I soon discover prime views are enjoyed from the bed, as you can gaze out across the forested horizon and then, at night, up at the glittering Milky Way.

Triple-glazed glass means it’ll never get too cold, but if I had needed to adjust the temperature, I had a choice of simple knobs in the kitchen or grabbing a blanket and hot water bottle from the cupboard.

The Makoha PurePod is surrounded by native forest. Photo / Supplied

Food & Drink:

If you’re bringing food, the kitchenette has everything you need to store, cook and eat your meals. There is cooking oil, salt, pepper and a selection of tea, coffee and milk. For cooking, you can use the gas hob with pots and pans or take the mini Weber grill out for a spin.

However, I’d strongly suggest leaving the groceries and meal planning at home and opting for the food hamper. For Mākoha, guests receive a charcuterie platter, dinner, dessert and breakfast for two, which isn’t just generously portioned but absolutely delicious.

Even better, certain parts of the hamper are partly cooked and require grilling or heating, so one can feel they have whipped up a divine gourmet meal with the effort typically reserved for a bowl of two-minute noodles. As a vegan, I was delighted to find containers full of couscous stuffed capsicum, chunky vegetarian skewers and a delicious broccoli chickpea salad. All topped off with a coconut panna cotta I will spend the rest of my life dreaming of. Breakfast, meanwhile, was a handmade muesli with creamy coconut yoghurt and a cup of coffee.

Amenities:

You may be off the grid but that doesn’t mean guests must go without luxurious amenities. The best is a USB speaker and I’d highly recommend downloading some soothing playlists for the evening and early morning. Other handy items include a pack of cards, books on native flora, a small telescope for stargazing and Monopoly Deal. During the sun-soaked morning, I make the most of the deck chairs and table for breakfast outside.

Since it is relatively remote, I’m also pleased to find a torch, a comprehensive first aid kit and an emergency phone located outside.

Wi-Fi:

Given its stunning location and off-grid philosophy, I don’t expect to find Wi-Fi, TV or power plugs. I am, however, surprised at the lack of cell service, which means even guests with data have to disconnect; something that is a touch confronting at first but then wonderfully peaceful.

Sustainability:

Since the beauty of Mākoha largely lies in its surrounding environment, it’s encouraging to know the pod itself is built in a way that puts the flora and fauna first. The pod runs largely on solar power and energy-efficient waste systems that pump cleaned water to the surrounding vegetation.

Inside the pod, you’ll only find biodegradable and non-toxic cleaning products and not a scrap of single-use plastic (apart from in the first aid kit!).

Accessibility:

Since guests must make the 10-minute bush walk to reach the PurePod, you’ll need to be comfortable walking on a mix of steps, loose gravel and bare trail, with a few steep bits along the way. While it’s not easy it isn’t exactly challenging either, so if you have questions, it’s worth contacting PurePods.

In the neighbourhood:

The heart of Kerikeri is just a five-minute drive away and the weekend market at The Old Packhouse is a must-visit for fresh produce, crafts and gourmet treats. For a beautiful walk, head to Rainbow Falls for a track that leads to the Stone Store (New Zealand’s oldest intact stone building) and a treat at The Honey House Café.

Price:

Prices for the Mākoha PurePod start from $690 per night for two guests. Additional guests, children or pets are not allowed.

Contact:

Check out purepods.com/location/makoha for more information.

