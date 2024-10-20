Flight subscriptions are a reality in the US and Europe but will they come to New Zealand? Photo / 123rf

Air New Zealand has launched yet another sale, this time cutting costs on its domestic network.

The sale includes more than 200,000 seats and one-way fares as low as $59; prices that wouldn’t have seemed out of place in 2019.

Discounted fares are available until midnight on Wednesday. Air NZ confirmed the fares were available in both directions, so Kiwis wouldn’t be caught out by an expensive return flight.

The travel periods for the sale are January 13 to April 9 and April 28 to June 25, 2025, with some exceptions for travel to and from Dunedin, Queenstown, Auckland and Nelson, and Tauranga and Wellington.

Several cities are included in the sale, such as Auckland, Blenheim, Christchurch, Dunedin, Gisborne, Kerikeri, Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Wellington, Whangārei, and Queenstown.