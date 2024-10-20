Advertisement
Air New Zealand puts domestic flights on sale for cheap prices

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Flight subscriptions are a reality in the US and Europe but will they come to New Zealand? Photo / 123rf

Flight subscriptions are a reality in the US and Europe but will they come to New Zealand? Photo / 123rf

Air New Zealand has launched yet another sale, this time cutting costs on its domestic network.

The sale includes more than 200,000 seats and one-way fares as low as $59; prices that wouldn’t have seemed out of place in 2019.

Discounted fares are available until midnight on Wednesday. Air NZ confirmed the fares were available in both directions, so Kiwis wouldn’t be caught out by an expensive return flight.

The travel periods for the sale are January 13 to April 9 and April 28 to June 25, 2025, with some exceptions for travel to and from Dunedin, Queenstown, Auckland and Nelson, and Tauranga and Wellington.

Several cities are included in the sale, such as Auckland, Blenheim, Christchurch, Dunedin, Gisborne, Kerikeri, Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Wellington, Whangārei, and Queenstown.

This follows a large sale the airline announced on Friday, which only ran for several hours and covered specific travel dates.

Air NZ held a sale for international routes last week. Photo / Harley Alexander, Creative Cavalry
The “Lolly Scramble” sale offered return economy flights from Auckland to Tokyo, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Shanghai, and Seoul for $899.

Return economy flights from Auckland to Gold Coast, Sydney and Tahiti were $399.

While $60 domestic flights feel like a pre-pandemic price, domestic airfares overall are not 2019 levels. Stats NZ reported international fares are down 23% on average from the pandemic peak, and domestic fares are down 13% but still 50% higher than pre-pandemic.

Air New Zealand’s sale fares starting from:

[Please note the same fare applies in each direction]

· Auckland to Blenheim from $69 seat one way

· Auckland to Christchurch from $79 seat one way

· Auckland to Dunedin from $99 seat one way

· Auckland to Gisborne from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Kerikeri from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Napier from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to New Plymouth from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Nelson from $69 seat one way

· Auckland to Palmerston North from $69 seat one way

· Auckland to Tauranga from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Auckland to Whangārei from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Queenstown from $99 seat one way

· Blenheim to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Dunedin from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Hokitika from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Hamilton from $79 seat one way

· Christchurch to Invercargill from $69 seat one way

· Christchurch to Napier from $69 seat one way

· Christchurch to Nelson from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Palmerston North from $69 seat one way

· Christchurch to Tauranga from $79 seat one way

· Christchurch to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Queenstown from $59 seat one way

· Dunedin to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Gisborne to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Hamilton to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Napier to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· New Plymouth to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· Nelson to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· Rotorua to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Tauranga to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Wellington to Queenstown from $69 seat one way

