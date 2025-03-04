Advertisement
International tourism on the rise in New Zealand

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A new report reveals data from tourism in 2024. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

The vision of more high-spending visitors and fewer cheap travellers seems to be eventuating according to new data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

International tourism was the second-highest export earner in 2024 and generated $12.2 billion (up 23% compared to 2023), according to a tourism data release by the ministry (MBIE).

The spend increase was “closely aligned” with an increase in visitor numbers, however the amount visitors spent was also a factor.

“The number of visitors who tend to spend more, particularly those from China and those coming for holiday or business, has continued to rise,” MBIE stated.

Meanwhile, visitors who spend less, such as those from Australia or who visit family, has declined.

In 2024, visitor arrivals were at 85% of pre-pandemic levels and visitor spend was at 86% of 2019 levels, when accounting for inflation.

High-value tourists a hot topic for tourist ministers

Former Tourism Minister Stuart Nash wasn’t shy about expressing his desire for high-spending tourists and made headlines multiple times with his statements about who should stay away.

Nash indicated that low-spending tourists were not the future of the tourism industry and emphasised their focus on “high-value” tourists instead of those who spend $10 a day.

In 2024, the then Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Matt Doocey, said backpackers, high-flyers, and all travellers in between are welcome to visit New Zealand for a holiday.

Louise Upston is the current Minister for Tourism and Hospitality in New Zealand, having been appointed in January 2025 following a Cabinet reshuffle.

Uptston has not commented specifically on the type of tourist she hopes to see in Aotearoa but has voiced her desire for more tourists.

“The more tourists that visit New Zealand, the more money and growth we get in our economy,” she stated in a social media post last week.

Who spends the most?

Similar to previous years, Germans spend the most during a trip, with a total median spend per visitor at $6293. However, this is less because they’re big spenders and instead because they stay the longest, with a median stay of 25 days.

Visitors from China boast the highest median daily spend of $368 and tend to stay the shortest time (10 days) of all visitors, barring Australians.

Who visits New Zealand the most?

Australia made up almost half of all international visitors in 2024, with 1.3 million visitor departures. This was followed by the US (321,400), China (219,300) and the UK (163,500).

However, visitors from Australia were far less likely to recommend that others visit Aotearoa, according to a “net promoter score” calculated by MBIE. Visitors from Germany, the UK and the US appeared most eager to recommend a trip to New Zealand with scores of 78, while Australians scored 67.

Asia and China were the lowest with 51 and 49, respectively.

