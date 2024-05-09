Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey said he would not make "value-laden judgment statements" about the type of tourists who should come to New Zealand. Photo / NZ Herald

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey said he would not make "value-laden judgment statements" about the type of tourists who should come to New Zealand. Photo / NZ Herald

Backpackers, high-fliers and all travellers in between are welcome to visit New Zealand for a holiday, according to Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Matt Doocey.

Speaking at the annual tourism industry event TRENZ in Wellington today, Doocey said he would not cast judgments about the types of tourists who should visit Aotearoa.

“Something you won’t hear from me is value-laden judgment statements about who is a deserving or undeserved tourist,” he said.

“The beauty of tourism and hospitality in New Zealand is we have a range of different types of tourists who come to New Zealand.”

He said they added value in different ways.

Previous tourism minister Stuart Nash made headlines several times for candidly describing the kind of tourists he wanted and those who should stay away.

Nash said low-spending tourists were not the future of the tourism industry and that while borders wouldn’t close to those who spend $10 a day, high-value tourists would be the focus. High value didn’t necessarily mean wealthy, he clarified, but it didn’t include those who “‘travel around our country eating two-minute noodles”.

Doocey said some tourists add value by visiting for a short period and spending money on expensive adventure activities but backpackers can spend six months in New Zealand and spend a “considerable” amount of money in smaller regions.

These backpackers can also return later in life, something Doocey said Kiwis should be mindful of. One example was United Airlines vice-president Patrick Quayle, who the minister recalled sitting beside when Christchurch welcomed the first direct flight from the United States.

Patrick Quayle, vice-president, international network and alliances, United Airlines. Photo / Grant Bradley

“He openly talks about first falling in love with New Zealand as a backpacker and now he’s bringing an airline here and new routes to this country,” Doocey said.

Tourism New Zealand considers budget, ability, and country

Tourism New Zealand does consider a traveller’s budget when marketing to potential travellers but it’s one of several factors they look at, according to chief executive Rene de Monchy.

“Firstly, we talk about active considerers, so that’s the audience who are actually considering New Zealand,” he said, adding that they may be dreaming, planning or close to booking a trip.

This is also a group that has shrunk 14 per cent compared to pre-pandemic, as the international travel market grows increasingly competitive and travellers are “bombarded by choices”.

Rene de Monchy, chief executive of Tourism NZ. Photo / Michael Craig

Of those who do visit, almost 40 per cent come during the three-month summer period, which de Monchy described as an “over-reliance” the industry must move away from.

Tourism NZ then focuses on whether those within the group are able to visit New Zealand and have the money to spend on a holiday.

What countries are Tourism NZ targeting?

Described as ‘the big three’, Australia, China, and the US are “a key priority” according to de Monchy and make up 60 per cent of Aotearoa’s international tourist exports.

Then, there are the traditionally important markets; the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, which combine with the big three markets to make up 90 per cent of total exports.

So far, so similar to pre-Covid, apart from one new market with major potential - India.

“India, absolutely, is a great opportunity from an emerging market perspective,” de Monchy said, adding that Tourism NZ hoped to see more connectivity out of India soon.

What do they want tourists to do in New Zealand?

Once tourists decide to visit New Zealand, one of Tourism NZ’s priorities is to get them to stay “as long as possible”, de Monchy said.

“The longer you stay, the more regions you’ll visit and the more money you will spend and the more activities you will participate in,” he explained.