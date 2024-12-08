A Fijian island where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stayed during a tropical getaway is on the market for almost $134 million.
Kaibu Island, part of Fiji’s Lau archipelago, is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly stayed for a night soon after being married in 2018, amidst a royal tour that included a visit to New Zealand.
The property listing includes the 323ha island, three luxury beachside villas, an airstrip and Twin Otter aircraft, a four-hole golf course and a submarine from U-Boat Worx.
Each villa has one bedroom, lounge, kitchenette and indoor and outdoor showers, plus heated infinity edge pools, satellite TV, spa massage bures and a private EV vehicle for travelling the 10km of gravel roads.