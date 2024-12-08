Vladi Private Islands chief executive Farhad Vladi said the island, which costs $133,523,675, was the perfect Christmas gift for a “hard-to-buy-for” person.

“Christmas is just around the corner and the race to buy the perfect present is well and truly on. But what to buy for a person who already has it all? Enter our new Ultimate Package,” he said in a statement.

Vladi said the island was arguably the “most complete private island property” on the market right now and was unique due to the inclusion of an aircraft and submarine.

In 2018, Harry and Meghan’s royal tour spanned 16 days from October 16 to October 31 and included stops in New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Tonga.

During their Fiji visit, the couple flew 80 minutes from Suva to Kaibu Island for a night when it was home to the ultra-luxurious Vatuvara Private Islands resort, Hello! magazine reported.

New Zealand’s natural landscape also seemed to make an impression on the couple, who allegedly contemplated moving to Aotearoa or owning a place here.

Years later, the trip is considered a key turning point for the couple’s relationship with the rest of the royal family. In 2021, the royal family launched an investigation into allegations that Meghan bullied staff, with tensions reportedly rising during the 16-day tour.

In an episode of the couple’s Netflix documentary series, Meghan’s friend, Lucy Fraser, claimed other royals were “threatened” by the couple’s popularity, particularly during the tour.