NZ’s biggest barbecue festival returns
The barbie just got more lit as Meatstock returns to Hamilton after a three-year hiatus. Head on down to the Mystery Creek Events Centre from February 14-15 and enjoy a fiery celebration of music, meat, mayhem, and fierce competitions. Alongside all things musical and meaty, experience the heart of a medieval battlefield at the Medieval Combat Village. Alexander James Holloway, artistic director of the New Zealand Stage and Screen Combat School and a previous stunt performer in the Vikings and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series, will spearhead the event. It will include battle scenes, axe-throwing and archery. Savour myriad smokin’ treats, rock to amazing bands and win exciting prizes - what’s not to love? Secure your spot at meatstock.com.au/hamilton