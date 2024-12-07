Immerse yourself in the rich culture and heritage of Aotearoa through Cora-Allan’s newest exhibition at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi opened its doors on November 23 and will run until January 25. Encountering Aotearoa is the latest exhibit at Waitangi Treaty Grounds that displays Aotearoa from the viewpoint of the moana (ocean). Cora-Allan will showcase her artistry and captivate the audience with artworks made from whenua paint, hiapo (barkcloth) and other ngahere (forest) resources. waitangi.org.nz

A hassle-free 24-hour hotel stay

Hotel Grand Chancellor is redefining hospitality with its innovative ‘24-hour stay’ package, now available at the newly opened Hotel Grand Chancellor Auckland and James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor Wellington. This groundbreaking concept invites guests to enjoy a full 24 hours from the time they check-in, eliminating the stress of early check-outs and inflexible schedules. Whether you’re arriving late or simply want more time to relax, the 24-Hour Stay adapts to your plans. Perfectly located for exploring the vibrant attractions of Auckland and Wellington. grandchancellorhotels.com

Ed Sheeran tours Bhutan

Global superstar Ed Sheeran is taking his tour to Thimphu, Bhutan, for the first time ever. Sheeran will headline the country’s first major international concert for the new year on January 24 at the Changlimithang Stadium. Featuring hit songs, The A Team, Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, Photograph and more, if you ever wanted to combine an epic travel destination with your favourite performer, here’s your chance. It’s not too late to purchase tickets via tix.bt

New Disney attraction alert!

Disneyland Resort California welcomed its latest attraction on November 15: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Inspired by the hit Disney film The Princess and the Frog, guests hop aboard a log flume to join Tiana and her alligator friend Louis on an adventure through the bayou in search of a band for her Mardi Gras soiree. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure enchants with catchy music and a light-hearted story, as well as a thrilling 15m descent. This is the latest chapter for the princess at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, which also includes Tiana’s Palace restaurant and three themed retail shops. disneyland.disney.go.com/attractions

