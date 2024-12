A Doha to Auckland Qatar Airways flight has diverted to the Maldives, leaving passengers stranded in the terminal. Photo / Fasyah Halim, Unsplash

Tempers have flared among New Zealand-bound passengers forced to wait hours for a new Qatar Airways plane after their flight was diverted to the Maldives.

People also had to sleep in the airport lounge while they waited for travellers on the flight told Stuff.

Qatar Airways said it regrets the delay to its Doha to Auckland flight QR920.

“The aircraft diverted to Maldives (MLE) due to a technical issue,” the airline said in a statement.