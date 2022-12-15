The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

In the final three episodes of their Netflix series released this evening, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made some telling revelations about their tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018.

The couple described the tour as “rigorous” as Meghan was pregnant with Archie at the time, with Kiwis referring to the royal baby as “the bump”.

But it was also a “turning point” for their popularity, they claimed.

Speaking to the camera, Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser claimed in the documentary that the other royals were “threatened” by their popularity - and that was when the tide started to turn.

Last year amid claims Meghan bullied royal aides, the Australia-New Zealand tour emerged as a central theme to the disintegrations of relations between the couple and Buckingham Palace.

The royal family launched an investigation into allegations that Meghan bullied staff, following reports the duchess left behind “a lot of broken people”.

At the time, she strenuously denied the allegations, which emerged in the run-up to her tell-all Oprah interview, saying the palace is using the media to peddle “a wholly false narrative”.

Photos from Meghan and Harry's wedding are shown in a trailer for their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

The growing stream of claims from anonymous royal sources painted a picture of rising tension and clashes between the former actor and staff during her 16-day October 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji with Prince Harry just months after their wedding.

“The Australia tour is one of the most important in the royal world but there have long been allegations of rows with staff,” a source told British newspaper the Sun at the time.

The new revelations have come in the first of the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan, out on Netflix today.

In episode four, Meghan suggested the royals didn’t like her because she “wasn’t like them”, hinting it was to do with her race.

Speaking to the camera, she said one of the Queen’s aides compared her to a “foreign organism invading a fish”.

She suggested the royal household instantly thought, “What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn’t look like us. It doesn’t move like us. We don’t like it. Get it off us”.