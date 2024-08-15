An elderly Kiwi couple travelling around the UK on a narrowboat have been stranded for several days after toxic chemicals poisoned the canal they are moored in.
People have been ordered to avoid the canal in Rushall, Walsall, and even avoid the paths around it, as the water poses a serious health risk to those who come in contact with it.
Kiwis Bruce Crook, 72, and his wife Lauris, 70, however, are in a tricky situation; they live on a boat moored in the canal.
The water is being tested for sodium cyanide and other poisonous chemicals by the Environmental Agency, Walsall Council announced.