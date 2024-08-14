US pop star Katy Perry is in trouble with Spanish authorities after filming part of a music video on a beach without authorisation. Photo / 123RF

US pop star Katy Perry is in trouble with Spanish authorities after filming part of a music video on a beach without authorisation. Photo / 123RF

Katy Perry’s new video Lifetimes is under investigation.

The Balearic Islands’ department said the production company did not request authorisation for filming.

No environmental crime is suspected, but it’s considered an administrative violation in Ses Salines.

Frolicking on a Spanish beach in her new music video Lifetimes may put US pop star Katy Perry, of The One That Got Away fame, in hot water after authorities launched an inquest into the allegedly unauthorised Ibiza shoot.

The Balearic Islands’ Department of Agriculture, Fishery and Natural Environment said on Tuesday the production company responsible for recording the video in Ibiza, famed for its beaches and raucous nightlife, had not requested authorisation.

“That is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated,” it said in a statement.

Although part of the video was shot in the Natural Park of Ses Salines, the hills, beaches and salt flats of which are a haven for birds and other wildlife, the department said no crime against the environment was suspected, but rather an administrative violation.