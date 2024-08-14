She also reportedly enjoyed following the plane’s route on a map. If she happened to be asleep when the plane landed, the staff were told not to wake her.

One instruction reads, “Her Majesty tends to like a martini before her guests arrive”, while another noted the monarch should be asked which wine to serve with the evening meal.

Queen Elizabeth II, pictured in 1952. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen decided to stop drinking martinis a year before she died after discovering they were not good for her joint health.

It’s known the Queen also enjoyed a gin and Dubonnet around lunchtime, sweet wine with dinner, and a nightcap of a martini.

Evans’ collection also features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rod Stewart, Cliff Richard, Patrick Swayze and Billie Jean King memorabilia, and is set to be auctioned by Hansons Auctioneers’ Antiques and Collectors’ sale in the coming days for around £400 ($846) to £600 ($1269).

Hansons Auctioneers owner Charles Hanson said of Evans’ memorabilia, “Elizabeth’s archive sweeps us back in time to the 1970s, 80s and 90s, when flying on Concorde was a luxurious privilege enjoyed by the wealthy jet-set.”

“Take that 1989 British Airways royal flight. Her memorabilia includes confidential instructions on how to care for our late Queen and Prince Philip - right down to the sweets Her Majesty preferred for takeoff.

“The Queen liked to have a bowl of Velamints at hand and in her dressing room. The instructions also stated she ‘tends to like a martini before her guests arrive’... also, if Her Majesty was asleep prior to landing, cabin crew were instructed not to disturb her. She should be left in her bed.”