Can you get dengue fever in Europe? How to avoid dengue fever

Cases of dengue fever have risen in Europe.

Holidaymakers aren’t the only ones travelling to Europe this summer because of its warm climate.

Experts claim a worrying rise in cases of dengue fever in Europe has been caused by an intrusive mosquito species migrating to 13 European countries.

The spread of the tiger mosquito has likely been made easier by climate change, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) says.

Historically, the tiger mosquito was a species you’d only encounter in tropical destinations. Now, the insect, which spreads the zika virus and dengue, has been found in 13 European countries including France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain.

Cases of dengue have dramatically increased as a result. Between 2010 and 2021 there were 73 locally acquired cases of dengue reported. In 2022 alone, 71 were reported and this almost doubled to 130 in 2023.

International travel is also a factor that contributes to the rise in cases, according to ECDC director Andrea Ammon.

“Increased international travel from dengue-endemic countries will also increase the risk of imported cases, and inevitably also the risk of local outbreaks,” she said.

In 2023, more than 4900 Europeans caught dengue while travelling abroad; a record number significantly higher than 2022, which reported 1572 cases.

In April this year, Samoan authorities declared a dengue outbreak after the number of cases exceeded 200 in the space of around five months and travellers were warned of the health risk.

Originating from Southeast Asia, the tiger mosquito has posed a significant public health concern around the world due to its aggressive daytime biting behaviour and adaptability.

Samoan authorities carrying out fumigation around the island nation to get rid of mosquitoes, in a bid to reduce the spread of dengue fever. Photo / Ministry of Health Samoa

What is dengue fever?

Dengue fever is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus. While 75 per cent of people don’t present symptoms, those who do first experience flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, and joint and muscle pains.

Symptoms usually appear four to 10 days after infection and last for up to a week, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

After the initial fever, 1-5 per cent of people will experience more intense symptoms including severe head, nausea, vomiting and joint pain so acute it can feel like a bone is broken, leading to the dengue’s nickname, “break bone fever”.

There is no specific treatment for dengue and, instead, people are advised to treat pain symptoms. In less severe instances, the WHO advises: drinking plenty of fluids, taking paracetamol for pain and avid anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen. If symptoms turn more severe, people should contact their doctor.

How do I avoid dengue fever?

Since there is no widespread vaccine against dengue, the best protection is not getting bitten in the first place. The tiger mosquito is active during the day, so most advice is geared towards the daytime.