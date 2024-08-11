British man arrested for climbing the Eiffel Tower

After scaling the 1,083-foot-tall monument without any equipment, a British man was taken into custody for ‘endangering the lives of others’. Video / @Mediavenir

After scaling part of the 330m-tall monument without any equipment, the climber was taken into custody for ‘endangering the lives of others’.

A British man has been arrested after he climbed halfway up the Eiffel Tower hours before the start of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

The shirtless man, identified as a professional climber in French media, scaled the 330m-tall monument without any equipment.

In one video shared on social media, the blond, bearded man, who has not been named, looks into the camera and says: “Bloody warm, innit?”.

Footage captured the man climbing the lattice-work above the Olympic rings at about 2.45pm local time. He was heading towards the second floor of the tower, where he was stopped and arrested.