United States superstar Tom Cruise. Photo / Getty Images

The A-list actor is poised to pull off an impressive performance to close the 2024 Paris Olympics and begin preparations for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise will take part in an epic stunt to close the Paris Olympics.

The Mission: Impossible actor will reportedly play a key role in the Closing Ceremony on August 11 to pass the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games, and has already pre-recorded part of the visual spectacular.

Sources told TMZ that Cruise will abseil down from the top of Stade de France, landing on the stadium field while carrying the official Olympic flag, before the televised broadcast then cuts to a previouslyrecorded film, with the first two minutes depicting the 62-year-old actor’s flight to the United States before skydiving down to the Hollywood sign.

The film will then show Cruise passing the flag on to other Olympians, including a cyclist, a volleyball player and a skateboarder as they travel through the next Games’ host city.