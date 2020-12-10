Travel deals: Find Rotorua's hottest secret spa in Whakarewarewa

Soak in Whakarewarewa Forest's secret springs. Photo / Secret Spot Hot Tubs, Supplied

Lap up Maruia River's luxurious landscapes

Save $200 a night on a two-night escape to a private villa at Maruia River Retreat.

It's a two-hour drive from Nelson or three hours from Christchurch. Book a minimum of two nights for two people in a Luxe Villa and pay from $1580. Or book a one-bedroom Master Villa for two, priced from $2100. This package includes continental breakfasts and three-course dinners created by the resident chef.

There are yoga classes, a stoked hot tub, an infrared chromotherapy sauna and a Finnish dry sauna as well as unlimited coffee, tea, sparkling and natural spring water, a library and entertainment centre and luxurious linens. Book by December 31 for stays by March 31.

Contact: Quay Travel, (09) 477 0212, email info@quaytravel.co.nz or quaytravel.co.nz

Bungy into summer with AJ

Considered one of the best adrenaline buzzes in the country, the AJ Hackett Taupo bungy and swing experiences are discounted by 20 per cent until February 28. The cantilever platform puts you right out over the headwaters of the Waikato River. Jump and swing solo or with a friend, and choose whether you get wet or not. Website bookings will confirm the discount when you use Promo Code 20OFF.



Contact: Taupo Bungy, 0800 888408, emailtaupo@bungy.co.nz or bungy.co.nz/taupo/taupo-bungy-centre

Great Barrer Island is Auckland's off grid island paradise - no central power grid, no mobile phone coverage, no worries for three days on the Aotea Track.

Whakarewarewa: Rotorua's hot secret

Soak in warm, fresh forest spring water in your own cedar hot tub hidden away in Whakarewarewa Forest near Rotorua. Secret Spot Hot Tubs are located in the heart of the region's mountain-biking mecca. A two-night stay at Rotorua's four-star Distinction Hotel and a forest hot-tub soak are priced from $225pp, twin-share for stays by March 31. Upgrade to the fivestar Pullman for an extra $64pp for stays between February1and March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

Spotlight on the South Island by rail

Experience the South Island's must-dos onanine-day Southern Spotlight guided tour, priced from $2995pp, twin-share, including comfortable accommodation, transport and some meals. Journey through the Southern Alps on the TranzAlpine train, head down the rugged West Coast to Franz Josef Glacier and on to Queenstown. A cruise aboard the TSS Earnslaw will take you to Walter Peak High Country Station on the shores of Lake Wakatipu.

Contact: your own travel agent or AAT Kings, 0800 456 100 or aatkings.com/tours/southern-spotlight

Wellington hotel deals unlock Keys to the Capital

Event Hotels and Resorts in Wellington are offering special rates forfamilies and couples until early February. The Unlock Wellington deals will give access to dining-out specials and local attractions. The hotels are QT Wellington, Rydges Wellington, Rydges Wellington Airport and The Thorndon Hotel Wellington by Rydges. Discounts range from 15 to 20 per cent for one- to three-night stays and up to 25 per cent for four-night bookings. There are also daily food and beverage credits,ranging from $30 to $40 a day for each room. Book and stay by February 6.

Contact: rydges.com/offers/hotel/unlock-wellington

