Australia's scenic summer jobs tempt Kiwis trans Tasman on OE

As travel resumes: Tourism Australia has begun advertising some very appealing summer jobs to Kiwis. Photo / Angus Waters, Unsplash

Care to swap your 9-5 for an office in the outback? As the Tasman travel channel goes into action, some spectacular opportunities have also opened up for Kiwis looking for a challenge and a change in scenery.

How about a desk-free role with uninterrupted views of Uluru, or a chance to WFH in the white sands of the Whitsundays?

Tourism Australia has launched a new jobs board with a difference. Aimed at young travellers, the tourism authority wants to get New Zealanders back into Aussie states as travel restrictions ease. Linking young Kiwis with some seriously exciting jobs, it gives them the chance to pay their way around the country and help out sectors such as in tourism and hospitality which have been battered – first by bushfires, then by a pandemic.

The Australian Open has courtside opportunities for Kiwis in Melbourne. Photo / Lucas Davies, Unsplash

With quarantine-free travel now a possibility in the direction of Australia, and work visas being granted to Kiwis arriving the country - there's nothing stopping you planning an Aussie OE.

Australia is looking forward to welcoming guest workers from across the ditch too. In 2019 nearly quarter of a million New Zealanders under 30 took up a job in Australia, spending $498 million as they went.

You'll have your pick of jobs in South Australia's Barossa Valley. Photo / Alan Gibson

"Working Holiday Makers are the heart and soul of our tourism family here in the Whitsundays," says Sharon Smallwood, who runs the Whitsundays Charter Boat Industry Association.

There are few summer jobs more dreamy than crewing a sailboat in north Queensland. However, with most other nationalities still locked out of the country, sailboats and tour operators are desperate for New Zealanders to come and learn the ropes.

"Currently we have vacancies for anything from deckhands up to Master mariners," says Smallwood, who has seen many working-holiday visitors turn a summer stop-gap into a career. "For the right people it can be a pathway to further training in positions that are sought-after worldwide."

Become a coral custodian, workign at the Great Barrier Reef. Photo / Charles Rabada, Unsplash

The Whitsundays is one of the areas most reliant on backpackers and working tourists, says the local tourism body Tourism Whitsundays. Not only in leisure industries, but regional crop work and agriculture also relies heavily on guest workers.

Though, many New Zealanders working in Queensland won't find themselves straying far leisure. 5 out of the top 10 most desirable locations in Australia are found in Queensland including the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Cairns and Great Barrier Reef.

"The sky really is really the limit for young Kiwis wanting to work and play in the Whitsundays and we would welcome them to join our fleet," says Smallwood.

From coral reef conservation workers in Cairns, to cellar hands in South Australia's Barossa Valley, the jobs listings on Tourism Australia website span some of the country's most epic landscapes and enjoyable industries.

Here's a selection of what might be the most attractive OE jobs going over there.

Australia's nine most scenic summer jobs for Kiwis

For nature lovers

Looking for a job with cheery colleagues? A quokka guide on Rottnest Island could be just the thing.

Rottnest in Western Australia is looking for tour guides to help tourist find the iconic 'smiling marsupials'.

Quokka tour guide as a job to put a smile on your face. Photo / Natalie Su, Unsplash

Tasmania's Bridestowe Estate is looking for gardeners to preen their famous lavender fields.

Tropical north Queensland is looking for help saving the world's largest living ecosystem: the Great Barrier Reef. As a coral conservationist, you'll help save one of the most unique landscapes and get see it as few holidaymakers do.

For foodies

South Australia's renowned wine region is looking for vineyard hands in the rolling Barossa Valley. With some of Australia's best produce and spectacular landscapes, you'll have your pick of jobs.

Further up the coast at Coffin Bay on the Eyre Peninsula, you can try your hand at Oyster Farming.

Or for those looking to work front of house – there are few gigs more scenic than Waiting at Longitude 131. The famous open air dining experience at Uluru is looking for serving staff.

Front of house: Working at Longitude 131 is not your average service job. Photo / Supplied

For the Adventurous

Sports fans will be hard pressed to find a match for a job ushering tennis fans in Melbourne Park. The Australian Open has put out the call for courtside staff.

Tour guides on the Great Ocean Route will find no trouble getting their daily steps in, on the flight of 86 stairs on the 12 Apostles Climb. A stint working here will leave you with lasting memories and, hopefully, fitness.

Watching the sun set with a dromedary at days end is a job you won't forget. Photo / Scott Webb, Unsplash

Here's a job you don't come across every day: how about a camel carer? In Broome Western Australia, the Cable Beach Club Resort is looking for Camel Ride Guides. Watching the sun set with a dromedary at days end is a job you won't forget.

Tourism Australia launches its Big OE jobs board today at australia.com