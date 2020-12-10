Ian McKellen joins Hobbit cast in campaign to buy Tolkien house in Oxford

A fool's hope? Sir Ian McKellen was joined by Hobbit cast members to encourage fans to buy Tolkien house. Photo / File

A questing wizard has summoned theatrical allies to save a literary treasure before it is lost to developers: JRR Tolkien's Oxford at 20 Northmoor Road.

English actor Sir Ian McKellen has launched a campaign to raise $8.44 million to buy the Lord of the Rings Author's former house and turn it into a literary centre. Project Northwood was announced via McKellen's Twitter account, last week.

The actor who played the role of Gandalf in Sir Peter Jackson's film adaptation was joined by other cast members to ask for donations to buy the house.

Martin Freeman, John Rhys-Davies and Annie Lennox and Derek Jacobi lent their voices to the campaign.

"For the first time in many years the house is up for sale. We may not have another opportunity in our lifetimes," said the collective.

Project Northmoor is seeking $8m to buy the authors Oxford house. Photo / Supplied

The Tolkien Family, John Ronald Reuel and Edith moved into the house in 1930, to teach at Oxford University. It is here where the author wrote both the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, which became hugely successful in his lifetime.

The books have inspired a generation of artists and artworks, so it was no problem finding celebrated actors to lend their voice to the project.

The website says it will be run as a centre for future authors and creators to book into writing retreats and run cultural events.

"We hope one day to invite Tolkien fans the world over to take part in our programme of events."

The Project Northmoor says they have already received donations from across 70 countries so far.

However some fans have questions about Project Northmoor's intention. The Listed Building must remain as a residential property, so visits will not be open to the public without prior arrangement.

Video/Project Noorthmoor, Ian McKellen

The Tolkien Estate which represents the author's family and legacy has not been involved in plans to buy the house.

On Tuesday, The Tolkien Society which is run by the author's daughter, Priscilla, published a statement with their reservations about the scheme to buy the family home and to state it has no connection to Project Northmoor.

The trustees urged those planning donations to the project to consider it carefully, given Project Northmoor has only existed for a matter of weeks it was "difficult to assess their ability, capability, and capacity to deliver the project successfully."

This is not the first time a rift has been caused by a Hobbit-themed house. In 2015 a BnB in England named the 'Hobbit Hole' was threatened with legal action by the Tolkien Estate, which is fiercely defensive of use of the word 'hobbit' in any form.

McKellen's message however was one of unity, hoping that the public might come together over the project:

"We will only succeed if we do this as a fellowship," he said.