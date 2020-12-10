Weta Workshop Unleashed in Auckland

Weta Workshop's fantastical experience Weta Workshop Unleashed will open in Auckland on Tuesday 15 December, NZ Herald have tickets up for grabs for twenty lucky readers.

The new, immersive visitor attraction will be part of SkyCity's evolving Federal Street entertainment precinct.

Inside Weta Workshop Unleashed, fantastical worlds come to life with resident creatures, one hyper realistic giant and a galactic robot! Weta Workshop Unleashed takes inspiration from its namesake, Weta Workshop.

For over 25 years the Workshop has applied its craftsmanship to blockbuster films including The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Avatar, Blade Runner 2049, and most recently, Mulan.

This Academy Award®- winning design and physical effects facility is also an international tourist destination, producer of consumer products, and creator of immersive location-based experiences.

For more information visit Weta Workshop

