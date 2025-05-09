Advertisement
Why subscribe to Herald Premium on NZH app?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Herald Premium gives you access to the very best of our premium content, including business insights, in-depth analysis, investigative journalism and more.

Everything you need to know about Herald Premium on the NZ Herald app

The NZ Herald app showcases first-class content across the NZ Herald, Bay of Plenty Times, the Northern Advocate, Hawke’s Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post and Whanganui Chronicle. Enjoy a broad coverage of issues and events, from national, regional and world news, politics, sport and business, to lifestyle and entertainment.

It also allows you to personalise your experience and save articles to read later offline. For more information about the NZ Herald app features, visit here.

Download or upgrade your current NZ Herald app from the Apple App Store or Google Play today.

When you subscribe to Herald Premium in the app, you can also access the very best of our premium content once you are signed in using the email and password for your subscription, and make the most of to all the benefits of being a subscriber.

What’s included in a Herald Premium digital subscription?

 

Not a Premium subscriber yet? We have a special introductory offer for new subscribers – make sure you check our best deal for annual plans. Tap on the image below to see the offers.

You can access your in-app subscription on your desktop or laptop, just sign-in using the email and password for your subscription.

Note that we also offer separate in-app subscriptions plans for Viva Premium and The New Zealand Listener. Just tap in the “For you” bottom menu, and then in the desired content subscription to see the current available offers.

If we can answer any questions, please check our FAQs or contact our customer service team.

We’d love to have you as part of our Premium community. Your support of our journalism means we can keep telling the stories that matter.

Read Herald Premium subscriptions full terms & conditions here.

