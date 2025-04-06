WIN: One of five double passes to the ONE NZ Warriors in Christchurch

Are you ready for an epic showdown? The New Zealand Herald is giving away 5 double passes to see the One New Zealand Warriors take on the Newcastle Knights at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on April 25th!

To enter, you must submit by 11.59pm 20 April 2025:

Fill in your details below.

Submit your entry.

It’s that simple! Don’t miss your chance to witness the action live. Enter now and you could be cheering from the stands!

The winners will be selected at random by The New Zealand Herald. Terms and conditions apply.