As of November 16, Hawaiian Airlines has re-started its non-stop flights to paradise with direct routes from Auckland to Honolulu. The seasonal route was paused for the winter months, but now that summer is here, Kiwis can expect an easier departure to their tropical holiday through to April 30, 2025. The Auckland to Honolulu flight is aboard the Airbus A330-300 three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, at 11.50 pm to 9.20 am. Flight time is approximately 8 hours, 40 minutes. hawaiianairlines.com

A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717. The aircraft is the workhorse of its domestic fleet. Photo / Supplied

Summer in Sydney

Summer truly brings the best out of every city, especially Sydney. Aside from your staple adventure and luxury travel, a variety of events are set to heighten your city staycation this summer. Two of the most awaited events are focused on art, music, and iconic performances. For art enthusiasts, book your passes early for the Sydney International Art Series' at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Enjoy two incredible exhibitions showcasing masterpieces of internationally renowned artists, on now until February and April 2025. For music lovers, secure your seats for the Australian premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit MJ the Musical at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025. destinationnsw.com.au .

An aerial view of the Sydney harbour. Photo / Tourism Australia

Visit a breathtaking oasis

With the recent influx of travellers swarming popular destinations every season, most of us are craving more secluded spots. Lucky for us, the recent reopening of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, on the enchanting private Lonubo Island, allows guests privacy and tranquillity. Only 200m from the main resort, this oasis has everything you need – from plush sun loungers and towels to exclusive tours to crystal-clear lagoons, gourmet picnics, and a barbecue dinner under the stars. Whether a daytime retreat or an intimate evening, the private island is the epitome of luxury travel. outrigger.com/maafushivaru

Spend a night on a secluded island in the Maldives.

‘Tis the season to have high tea

Celebrate the holiday season with Cordis Auckland’s Festive High Tea. The fancy dining experience kicked off on November 19, filling tummies with Christmas-themed bites like chocolate gingerbread mousse and crab verrine, with each dish glowing in festive reds, greens, and golds. Perfect for holiday gatherings, this high tea wraps you in the warmth and magic of Christmas. Younger guests can enjoy the Cody High Tea, making it a treat for all ages. Seats fill fast, so reserve your spot at The Chandelier Lounge today. Prices start from $65 for adults.cordishotels.com/en/auckland/offers/dine/high-tea-by-cordis-festive