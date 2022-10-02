Omaha Beach House took out first place at the Bookabach Bach of the Year Awards 2022. Photo / supplied

Each week, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Islands ahoy

A favourite holiday spot is soon to be part of the cruise circuit again, as New Caledonia officially reopens its maritime borders from October 5. The cruise ship P&O Pacific Explorer is set to be its first visitor, with many more joining the schedule over the summer sailing season. A diverse archipelago featuring sandy islands and French chic, New Caledonia also boasts the world's largest lagoon, which is also a Unesco World Heritage site. newcaledonia.travel/nz

Cruise ships are coming back to New Caledonia's sandy shores from October 5. Photo / supplied

Bach made in heaven

Holiday rental company Bookabach has just released the results of its annual Bach of the Year Awards, and an Ōmaha beachside haven has taken the top spot. The four-bedroom home is just 100m from the beach and features a sleek architectural design, plus a sheltered outdoor room with an open fireplace and spa pool. Second place went to Olivio Nor, a Tuscan-style villa in Martinborough, while Waiheke's picturesque Island Villa came in at third place.

Bookabach.co.nz/awards

The plush interior of the Island Villa on Waiheke, which scooped bronze at the Bookabach Bach of the Year Awards 2022. Photo / supplied

Flying high

Results are in for this year's Skytrax World Airline Awards, and Doha's Qatar Airways has taken the Airline of the Year. Singapore Airlines was in second place, followed by Emirates, ANA All Nippon Airways, and Qantas Airways in fifth. Other awards included World's Best Cabin Staff, won for the second year by Singapore Airlines, Best Cabin Cleanliness, won by ANA All Nippon Airways, and Best Low-Cost Airline, which went to AirAsia. worldairlineawards.com

Qatar Airways took the top spot at this year's Skytrax World Airline Awards. Photo / Supplied

As seen on screen

We've spent the past two years watching the world through movies and streaming platforms, but now we can finally venture out and see the real deal. This week, we look at the fancy side of an old favourite.

You watched: Luxe Listings Sydney, on Amazon Prime Video

Go to: Sydney, NSW

While signing a deal on the sort of lavish mansions featured on the popular reality show is out of the question for most of us, there are plenty of ways to splurge in Sydney. For the ultimate treat, take in the city's sparkling harbour from a sleek superyacht. Sydney Harbour Escapes lets you charter your private vessel by the hour, with a range of boats available depending on how many guests you have.

Go super-luxe with your own private cruise around Sydney's iconic harbour. Photo / Getty Images

If getting airborne is more your thing, take a sunrise hot air balloon ride over Sydney's favourite wine region, Hunter Valley. Balloons Aloft offers 45-60-minute scenic flights across the area's sprawling vineyards and farms, followed by bubbles and breakfast at Hunter Valley's Peterson House.

Back on terra firma, indulge in a luxe treatment at one of Sydney's best spas, including Chi at the upscale Shangri-La Hotel, or the Endota day spa at Circular Quay's Four Seasons Hotel.



Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video