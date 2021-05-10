Tourist left dangling after glass bridge shatters in China

The glass-bottomed bridge is located in the Chinese city of Longjing. Video / YouTube

A tourist was left clinging on for dear life after the glass panels of a 100m-high bridge in China were damaged in strong winds.

The walkway, located in the Piyan Mountain in the city of Longjing, reportedly saw its glass panels shattered by the extreme weather conditions on Friday.

Now a picture has emerged of a man holding onto the railings of the bridge, which is suspended 100m in the air.

According to local media, the man was stuck on the walkway for a short time before being rescued by firefighters and police.

Someone was trapped high up on a suspended glass walkway at a scenic spot in north east China yesterday when high winds caused glass panels to fall out around them. They were eventually able to climb to safety. pic.twitter.com/0vkFHasyWh — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) May 8, 2021

The man was then taken to hospital, where he received counselling.

The photo was first posted on Chinese social media site Weibo and has since been viewed millions of times.

A video of tourists walking across the bridge on another day shows that one section of it has a fake shattering effect when visitors walk over it.

Chinese mountain resorts are increasingly featuring popular glass-bottomed bridges as a way to attract tourists.

According to Earth magazine, published by the Geological Museum of China, at least 60 glass-bottomed bridges had been or were being built across the country as of late 2016.

The city of Zhangjiajie, northwest of China's Hunan province, features a famous glass bridge which hangs an incredible 300m above the ground. The 430m-long, 6m-wide bridge is built between two steep cliffs.