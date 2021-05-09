Covid 19 coronavirus: Tom Pizzey identified as Sydney's 'BBQ man'

Apollo Global Management managing director Tom Pizzey, the famed 'BBQ man', and Anna Pizzey. Photo / Facebook

The Sydney Covid-19 patient dubbed "BBQ Man" after he visited an extensive list of BBQ stores while infectious has been named, finally providing an explanation for his curious shopping spree.

Investment company Apollo Global Management managing director Tom Pizzey has been identified by the Australian Financial Review as the man linked to Sydney's latest Covid-19 scare.

Pizzey contracted the virus earlier this month, with his wife later testing positive for Covid-19 as well. AFR understands Pizzey is still suffering coronavirus symptoms, with Apollo confirming it is assisting NSW Health in relation to a positive virus case.

"The employee has not travelled outside Australia this year," an Apollo spokesperson told the publication.

Pizzey, who is one of Apollo's only two full-time employees in Australia, is understood to be the mystery Covid-19 case who visited multiple venues on May 1 while unknowingly infectious, including several BBQ stores.

Two of those trips were to different Barbeques Galore stores in Casula and Annandale.

The chain is in its early stages of auction and, while Pizzey was searching for a new BBQ, AFR reports he was also checking out the stores for Apollo, with reports the company is considering acquiring the chain.

In the same day, Pizzey also visited Joe's Barbeques & Heating in Silverwater, Tucker Barbecues in Silverwater and The Meat Store in Bondi Junction

Tom Pizzey is suspected of catching the virus from a returned US traveller. Photo / Facebook

NSW extends Covid-19 restrictions

The new Covid-19 infection sparked panic across NSW as authorities have been unable to determine how Pizzey contracted the virus.

So far authorities have connected Pizzey's genomic sequencing to a returned traveller from the US who tested positive in hotel quarantine, but they have been unable to find the missing link between the pair.

Despite NSW recording no new locally acquired coronavirus cases for a number of days, authorities made the decision to extend the restrictions for another week over concerns about the missing link.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said yesterday the "missing link" in the chain of transmission between the returned traveller and Tom Pizzey has not yet been identified. Photo / Getty Images

Last week, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a raft of Covid-19 restrictions would be reinstated.

Residents are no longer required to wear masks in retail settings but the following restrictions will remain in place until 12.01am on May 17:

• Visitors to households are limited to 20 guests, including children.

• Masks are compulsory on public transport and in public indoor venues, such as theatres, hospitals and aged-care facilities.

• Drinking while standing up at indoor venues is not allowed.

• Singing at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship is not allowed.

• Dancing is not allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings with a strong recommendation that no more than 20 people should be on the dancefloor at any one time.

• Visitors to aged-care facilities are limited to two people per day.

These restrictions apply to Greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains.