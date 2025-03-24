Fiona Sproles is a photographer who’d always wanted to visit the Aurora Borealis in Tromsø, Norway. She knew this dream trip would be a costly endeavour without a guarantee she’d even see the spectacle she came to view. It wasn’t until her partner, Sharon, spoke to a friend who was a travel agent that they learned of Viking’s Northern Lights cruise. “Sharon cheekily put down the deposit and then came home and told me what she’d done,” she said.

“Did I ever want to go on a cruise? Hard NO.”

Planning a cruise to destinations you’ve always wanted to visit makes the journey even more exciting and something to truly look forward to. Photo / 123RF

Fits like a [white] glove

Viking was a good fit for Fiona and Sharon because it’s filled with enriching experiences like lectures and performances linked to the history and culture of the destination. This is no aquavit-soaked party boat with roaming cha-cha queues. It’s adults-only, and each ship caters to a sophisticated but unstuffy demographic. Here, dining is to be dressed for, the library is stocked with the latest fiction, and the cuisine will always lean toward upscale local flavours. Fiona is a convert.

Some cruise lines, like Viking, cater to adults-only, while others are perfect for families. Photo / Viking Cruises

No judgement, just the journey

“We were a little nervous about our acceptance as a gay couple amid an older demographic but were put at ease within hours of boarding upon discovering that the cruise director, Brensley, had arranged a “meet and greet” cocktail evening for LGBTIA+ guests. While we felt unhesitatingly accepted by everyone we met, the friendships we developed via this group remain to this day.”

“I didn’t appreciate how convenient cruises were until the trip; you unpack and repack once. If we’d travelled to the exact locations with the same hospitality standards, we found we’d have spent much more money.”

Some cruises host themed events and social gatherings onboard. Photo / 123rf

Fiona’s top tips

Choose the right itinerary on the right ship with the right cruise line. Do your research.

Take homey, comfortable clothes and shoes appropriate to your destination.

You never know how your stomach will react when the boat starts swaying. Ask your GP for prescription travel-sickness pills to ensure you remain well.

Pack a small bag to carry with you. This is great for being hands-free without the anxiety of losing your lip balm, key, phone, etc.

You do you. Relax, relate, and make the most of the excursions, but most definitely, do not watch Titanic, even though it’s in the media library.

If you’re new to cruising, don’t go unprepared. Photo / 123RF

Family style

Kelly Markos and her family are avid travellers. “We enjoy staying somewhere for a while to immerse ourselves into a whole new space, which is why cruising hadn’t been on our radar.” She and her husband, in addition to parenting two boys, own events venues, three catering wagons and a pop-up wedding business, but still manage to holiday as much as possible with a month-long trip in the winter and 3-4 shorter trips in the year. “We work hard then play hard,” she says.

Of her first cruise to New Zealand on Royal Caribbean, “there was lots to love. The food, entertainment, built-in activities were fantastic.” She also loved the family time that being in one place all together afforded them. Would she do it again? “The rushed single days on shore weren’t ideal. We’d absolutely cruise again—maybe in a different format, like on a river or in the Greek Isles."

Royal Caribbean is famous for its family-friendly mega-ships with dodgem cars and more. Photo / Royal Caribbean International

Kelly’s top tips