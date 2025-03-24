Skeptical about cruising? These first-timers were too—until they discovered what makes it special. Photo / 123RF
If a cruise holiday is new territory for you, heed advice from first-time cruisers. Ivy Carruth asks some cruising newbies what they learned and what they’d do differently next time
Here’s the thing about cruising—it’s got a reputation. Critics may scoff at the idea of buoyant megahotels packed to the rafters with bottomless buffets and forced fun, but first-time cruisers quickly realise the reality is far more nuanced. By the time they’ve mastered the art of deck chair diplomacy and discovered the best entertainment isn’t always what’s on the main stage, they’re wondering why they didn’t do it sooner.
What should first-timers know before planning that first foray into their waterborne wonderland? How do you make the most of the experience while dancing around the common missteps? Consider this your cheat sheet for first-time cruisers: no seasickness, no sticker shock and no regrets.
Fiona Sproles is a photographer who’d always wanted to visit the Aurora Borealis in Tromsø, Norway. She knew this dream trip would be a costly endeavour without a guarantee she’d even see the spectacle she came to view. It wasn’t until her partner, Sharon, spoke to a friend who was a travel agent that they learned of Viking’s Northern Lights cruise. “Sharon cheekily put down the deposit and then came home and told me what she’d done,” she said.
“Did I ever want to go on a cruise? Hard NO.”
Fits like a [white] glove
Viking was a good fit for Fiona and Sharon because it’s filled with enriching experiences like lectures and performances linked to the history and culture of the destination. This is no aquavit-soaked party boat with roaming cha-cha queues. It’s adults-only, and each ship caters to a sophisticated but unstuffy demographic. Here, dining is to be dressed for, the library is stocked with the latest fiction, and the cuisine will always lean toward upscale local flavours. Fiona is a convert.
No judgement, just the journey
“We were a little nervous about our acceptance as a gay couple amid an older demographic but were put at ease within hours of boarding upon discovering that the cruise director, Brensley, had arranged a “meet and greet” cocktail evening for LGBTIA+ guests. While we felt unhesitatingly accepted by everyone we met, the friendships we developed via this group remain to this day.”
“I didn’t appreciate how convenient cruises were until the trip; you unpack and repack once. If we’d travelled to the exact locations with the same hospitality standards, we found we’d have spent much more money.”
Fiona’s top tips
Choose the right itinerary on the right ship with the right cruise line. Do your research.
Take homey, comfortable clothes and shoes appropriate to your destination.
You never know how your stomach will react when the boat starts swaying. Ask your GP for prescription travel-sickness pills to ensure you remain well.
Pack a small bag to carry with you. This is great for being hands-free without the anxiety of losing your lip balm, key, phone, etc.
You do you. Relax, relate, and make the most of the excursions, but most definitely, do not watch Titanic, even though it’s in the media library.
Family style
Kelly Markos and her family are avid travellers. “We enjoy staying somewhere for a while to immerse ourselves into a whole new space, which is why cruising hadn’t been on our radar.” She and her husband, in addition to parenting two boys, own events venues, three catering wagons and a pop-up wedding business, but still manage to holiday as much as possible with a month-long trip in the winter and 3-4 shorter trips in the year. “We work hard then play hard,” she says.
Of her first cruise to New Zealand on Royal Caribbean, “there was lots to love. The food, entertainment, built-in activities were fantastic.” She also loved the family time that being in one place all together afforded them. Would she do it again? “The rushed single days on shore weren’t ideal. We’d absolutely cruise again—maybe in a different format, like on a river or in the Greek Isles."
Kelly’s top tips
‘Fresh air is a must.’ Getting a room with a balcony is high on her list of non-negotiables.
Break up the ship days by going into port, even if it’s just to look around and get a feel for the place. The whole family loved the effortlessness of waking up each morning somewhere different to go and explore.
If there is an unused room available with disability access, jump on it. They struck gold this way and found it to be about double the size of a regular room in their category.
Take advantage of the inclusions and understand how to maximise the experience for how you like to holiday. Beverage packages and WIFI are included on some ships and not on others. If you want them, it’s typically best to purchase them ahead of time instead of waiting until the cruise has begun.