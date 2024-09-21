SPRING

Te Wā o te Kōanga - Spring Festival 2024

When: August 31 to September 28, 2024

Where: Wellington Gardens

Of course, you need to welcome this season with a bang. What better way to do so than attending the Te Wā o te Kōanga - Spring Festival in Wellington. As the first blossoms of spring dot the New Zealand landscape, the Te Wā o te Kōanga festival comes to life with a celebration of renewal, culture, and community. This year’s event started last month with the showcase of The Art of Ikebana Exhibition, and it is now halfway through its planned activities. In the last week of the festival, you can watch performances from Kaiwhakaataata Māra (Garden Performers) at the Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush & Botanic Garden ki Paekākā, or see experts compete for Registered Master Landscapers Young Landscaper of the Year 2024 competition.

wellingtongardens.nz/events/te-wa-o-te-koanga-spring-festival

Kiwis basking in the sun at Wellington Gardens. Photo / Supplied

World of Wearable Art

When: September 26 to October 13, 2024

Where: TSB Arena Wellington

World of Wearable Art is where art becomes an interactive experience — ready to fill the arena with “oohs” and “aahs” the moment the first model hits the runway.

WOW is a showcase where artists participate in creating a spectacular show that combines theatre, art, fashion, music and performance. The event is often described as Broadway meets Cirque Du Soleil, as dancers, models, aerialists and the electric ambience bring life to magnificent clothes. Think garments that light up in time with the music or outfits that look like they’ve walked straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Every year, the spectacle gets bigger and better. This year’s theme focuses on the “mesmerising state between dream and wake,” and will offer six shows inspired by the 2024 WOW Competition sections, which this year include Geometric Abstraction, Crazy Curiosities of the Creature Carnival, and Natural World. This year’s event promises a new stage design and incredible headliners including Sharn Te Pou and Nikita 雅涵 Tu-Bryant, and will feature 90 finalist entries.

worldofwearableart.com

Thousands of people make their way to Wellington for World of Wearable Arts every year. Picture / Supplied

Oktoberfest

When: September 30 to October 1, 2024

Where: Wellington Waterfront

You don’t have to fly to Germany to celebrate Oktoberfest. Just go to Wellington for the scent of sizzling sausages as well as brass bands livening up the mood, and Kiwis downing frothy local and German beer. This year’s Oktoberfest features Wellington’s best breweries with German-style beers on tap and food stalls that serve savoury German food like bratwursts, sauerkraut, and bretzels. Don’t miss Wellington legends like Das Steinbenders - NZ’s most famous Bavarian-style brass band - entertaining the crowds.

oktoberfest.co.nz

Drink beer and celebrate Oktoberfest in Wellington

Hobbiton Movie Set Beer Festival 2024

When: November 1 to 2, 2024

Where: Hobbiton Movie Set, Matamata

Known as one of the top wishlist destinations for film buffs, the Hobbiton Movie Set welcomes hundreds of guests on the regular. But the warm spring brings a different glow to the iconic set, painting Tolkien’s Middle-earth with a touch of lush green and light yellow. Aside from exploring its beauty during the spring season, an exciting event held every November draws the crowd of fans to the Hobbiton this season: the annual Beer Festival.

This festive event brings a community of Hobbiton fans together at the Green Dragon Inn, where guests enjoy exclusive brews crafted for this very occasion. The sound of live folk music echoes through the shire, and festival-goers wander through the hobbit holes, taking in the festive lights that twinkle at dusk. There’s a sense of joy and wonder in the air, and everyone, from Tolkien enthusiasts to craft beer lovers, will revel in this one-of-a-kind experience.

hobbitontours.com/experiences/beer-fest

Movie fans flock to the Hobbiton™ Movie Set to party at the annual Beer Festival. Photo / Hobbiton™ Movie Set

Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival

When: November 8 to 9, 2024

Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Lovers of craft beer will find Utopia at the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival. The spring season brings an abundance of ingredients to the breweries and in turn, we get to taste the most unique and tasty beers, each with its own story to tell. Though the beer is the star of the show, attendees also rave about the delicious food options. There’s nothing better than having a glass of beer in one hand, and a handful of gourmet barchow in another. Enjoy good beer, complementary food, and listen to live music. It’s the perfect occasion to sit down and catch up with friends, and share your beer appreciation.

dunedinbeerfest.co.nz/festival-info

Cheers: the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival. Photo / Supplied

SUMMER

Rhythm and Alps & Rhythm and Vines

When: December 29 to 31, 2024

Where: Cardrona Valley and Gisborne

Quite possibly two of the most anticipated music festivals on the New Zealand calendar, Rhythm and Alps and Rhythm and Vines are twin New Year’s Eve party festivals where Kiwis welcome the New Year with the country’s hottest music. Festivalgoers often find themselves choosing between these two legendary events, either with the view of South Island’s alpine scenery or of Gisborne’s beautiful vineyards. Becky Hill, Andy C, and Shapeshifter headline R&A’s first lineup, while Ice Spice, Sammy Virji, and Meduza headline the Vines. Aside from the numerous stages hosting world-class performances, guests can also camp at both festivals - and is there anything better than an NZ summer campout? Whatever show you choose to get tickets to, the vibe is guaranteed to be epic.

rhythmandalps.co.nz

rhythmandvines.co.nz

Rhythm and Alps in the Cardrona Valley has become a cherished end-of-year tradition. Photo / George Heard

Northern Bass

When: December 29 to 31, 2024

Where: Kaiwaka

Word on the street is Northern Bass is scheduling a stellar lineup this year — one that could potentially be better than RnA and RnV, but we’ll leave you to be the judge of that. Northern Bass also invites guests to welcome the New Year with a series of music gigs. This year’s event will feature more than 50 artists, with headliners like A.M.C + Phantom, Andy C+Tonn Piper, Hybrid Minds + Tempza hyping up the crowd. Northern Bass also offers an on-site camping option for festivalgoers, complete with picnic tables, food courts, showers, toilets, and easy access to the stages.

northernbass.co.nz

Revellers enjoy New Years Eve at the Northern Bass festival in Northland. Photo / Jamie Lees

Soundsplash

When: January 17 to 19, 2025

Where: Raglan

There’s a handful of music festivals happening in New Zealand every summer, but one that Kiwis of all ages, from teens to adults, can enjoy is Soundsplash. This three-day event is known as the rite of passage for young festivalgoers hoping to get their first taste of summer festivals in NZ. The eco-friendly event brings together live music, art, and culture with packed artist lineups, performance arts, workshops, and great food. Anticipate a variety of musical performances across different genres, from reggae and electronic to indie rock and hip-hop. The event is also family-friendly, equipped with family camping zones and activities for younger patrons.

soundsplash.co.nz

SoundSplash welcome thousands of guests every year. Photo / Supplied

Pasifika Festival

When: 2025 dates to be announced

Where: Auckland

Auckland’s Pasifika Festival brings together the largest celebration of Pacific Island culture in the world. In this celebration of identity, community and culture, the best of 11 Pacific Island nations is showcased via several festival villages - each presenting their world-class traditional and contemporary performances, soul food, handicrafts, art and more. Alongside a wealth of entertaining performances, guests also come to satisfy their love for authentic and traditional cuisine served at various food stalls. The 2025 festival programme is still to be announced, but this free entry event is one that you should look forward to.

aucklandnz.com/pasifika

Mary Vakai from the Tama 'Aru Dance Group performs on the Cook Island stage at the Pasifika Festival at Western Springs in 2023. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Marlborough Wine and Food Festival

When: February 8, 2025

Where: Marlborough, New Zealand

This list wouldn’t be complete without feeding our country’s love for food and wine. The Marlborough Wine and Food Festival is the ultimate excuse to feast. Known as New Zealand’s largest wine-growing region and for harvesting world-famous sauvignon blanc, Marlborough is at its best in summer. Guests get a chance to sample award-winning wines right where they’re grown, paired with dishes that showcase the region’s freshest produce. All of this while appreciating the picturesque view of the sun-drenched vineyards of the Marlborough region.

marlboroughwinefestival.com/home