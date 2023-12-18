Sunset views at Potato Head beach club in Bali. Photo / Ern Gan

New Zealand has been named as the number one international travel destination for Australians this summer, knocking the Indonesian leisure island of Bali from the top of the list.

Australia’s Tourism and Transport Forum published new data showing 75 per cent of Aussies planned to take a vacation this summer, 14 per cent of these would be going overseas, which is up 6.5 per cent on last year.

A staggering one in five Australian holidaymakers passing through international terminals this summer will be heading to New Zealand.

A white Christmas in Europe was the second most popular destination, followed by Japan, Thailand and Singapore.

Indonesia and the island of Bali normally dominates this data table, especially during the winter months. However this Christmas it has sunk to seventh place on travel wish lists.

Queenstown is gearing up for an influx of Australian tourists, as New Zealand is named top ranking destination this summer. Photo / 123RF

In the survey of 2000 Australians it was found Indonesia to be almost level pegging with other top markets for summer travel, especially for the ‘Visiting Friends and Relatives’ demographic USA, Canada and China.

Malaysia was sixth, with Singapore just ahead and Thailand as the fourth top overseas travel destination for Australians this summer.

TTF Australia chief executive Margy Osmond said it wasn’t only international travel but domestic plans were also on the rise, with 26 per cent planning an interstate trip this Christmas.

“Australians ranked travel and holidays as their number one priority when it comes to non-essential spending, showing just how important it is to enjoy a getaway with friends or family,” she said.

The number one domestic destination Australians were planning to visit was the Gold Coast for a beachy Christmas and Sidney was the top city for travel.

Most popular overseas destinations for Aussies this summer 2023/24

New Zealand Europe Japan Thailand Singapore Malaysia Indonesia, USA, Canada, China, Vietnam

Source: Tourism and Transport Forum Australia