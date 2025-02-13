Made up of 23 wards which are distinctively unique and spectacular in their own right, my greatest advice for people who dive head-first into Tokyo is to not pack too much into one day - simply pick a neighbourhood and walk around the quiet residential spaces and bustling night spots, enjoying the cherry blossoms or falling leaves in the spring and autumn, respectively. Let your senses guide you.

Everyone has a favourite neighbourhood in Tokyo and you will find yours - whether you’re a self-professed foodie, die-hard anime fan or a lover of national parks and gardens - there’s a Tokyo neighbourhood for every traveller.

Akasaka and Chiyoda - For ‘Old Tokyo’ and artisinal shops

A cosmopolitan city like Tokyo may seem like a place fit for only anime and tech fans who instantly flock to the super cool neighbourhoods Ikebukuro and Akihabara for gaming fun, but Tokyo - a city rich in history with roots dating back to the Edo period - is full of beautiful gardens and shrines, too, making it an ultimate destination for history and culture buffs who want to explore what “Old Tokyo” looked like more than 400 years ago. The most regal is found in the surrounding Chiyoda city ward with moats, gates and pathways all leading to the Imperial Palace and adjoining Kokyo Gaien National Garden. In the morning locals run around the palace gates, admiring the beauty of the quiet neighbourhood which is best enjoyed by foot or bike because you may stumble on a secret path.

Beyond the palace, where Japan’s Imperial Family still reside, nearby neighbourhoods make for wonderful detours. Head towards Akasaka, with its 19th-century existing artisanal shops - still selling some of Japan’s most delicious snacks. Look out for the Japanese rice cracker shop, Kakiyama and Akasaka Aonono which sells traditional Japanese sweets called wagashi.

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kiocho offers hotel guests immersive experiences. Want to learn how to eat sushi (properly), learn the art of making and dressing in a kimono or perhaps you want to delve a little deeper into Japan’s booming whiskey boom - there’s a class for it and it is all done on the 36th-floor of the property with sweeping views across the city.

Where to stay: The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kiocho for old-school Japanese luxury and easy access to both Imperial Palace and shopping in Akasaka.

Chiyoda’s Imperial Palace sits on the former site of Edo Castle, dating back to the 15th century. Photo / 123RF

Ginza - For shopaholics

Ginza is a famed shopping district that actually lives up to the hype but only if you know where to go. There are still some cultural gems to be found with independent boutique shops and galleries dotted in the same district that is known for Hermes and Moncler. The main shopping street is called Chuo-dori and here you will find all the big international brand names. The locals all visit the Japanese department stores on the same strip for more Japanese, albeit upscale clothing and accessories - look out for department stores Matsuya and Mitsukoshi if you are curious.

When shopping in Ginza, be sure to pop into Kimuraya Bakery for some matcha tea and red-bean buns when you feel shopping fatigue. For more boutique shops in the area, get off the main street and weave in and out of any side streets - you will find Michelin-starred restaurants like Zuicho and also simple ramen places like Kagari Honten (be prepared to line up).

Shop till you drop in Ginza. Photo / 123RF

If you want more than just food, check into some of the leading art galleries in Ginza - Yanagi is a good one. If you want to enjoy something for “free” after blowing your budget on clothes and shoes, pop into The Peninsula Hotel Tokyo for afternoon tea. Not only will you have some of the best pastries and cakes in town but here you can also enjoy free art by local artists which are dotted around the hotel’s public spaces and free for both guests and outside guests to enjoy when dining at the luxury property.

Where to stay: The Peninsula Tokyo offers curated immersive activities for their guests with past activities like art talks featuring Japanese artist Maaya Wakasughi. If you can afford to splurge a little more, book yourself a suite because it comes with free transfers around the city and free rides in your very own BMW Mini. Oh, and if you need another excuse, the suite views are simply stunning with panoramas of the Imperial Palace and its gardens.

Bamboo sculpture in The Peninsula Tokyo Hotel lobby. Photo / Getty Images

Minato Ward - For quiet luxury seekers

One of the most overlooked neighbourhoods of Tokyo has to be the Minato ward because it is known as the business and financial district. However, if you love art and architecture - you should not miss out on visiting this part of Tokyo. Start your visit with a climb up the iconic Tokyo Tower - yes, get that “touristy” part out of the way before diving into some truly unique art experiences.

The iconic Tokyo Tower, found in Minato Ward, was inspired by the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo / 123RF

For traditional Japanese art pieces, lacquer and sculptures head to Japan Traditional Crafts Aoyama Square and for contemporary art lovers, check out Mori Art Gallery. If you want a truly spectacular art immersion experience, spend all your time at Teamlab Borderless, a digital art exhibition that is like no other; ultimately, a huge 3D creative light show with moving digital art. If you want to be a part of the art, pop into the Japanese tea house En Tea in the museum and get the matcha green tea and icecream set - I won’t spoil the experience but it definitely beats just another ho-hum mug of tea.

To finish off a perfect day, make your way up to the 49th floor of Toranomon Hills. Perched high above in the sky, here you will find two of Japan’s most revered restaurants. Apothéose, run by chef Keita Kitamura, is a 1-Michelin-starred restaurant bringing indigenous Japanese ingredients to life in a contemporary and European fashion and it is truly a great dining experience with the Japanese chef finally back home after more than a decade in Paris. On the same floor but facing the other side of town is another Parisian-Japanese chef who has taken Japanese food to new heights (no pun intended). Chef Kei, of KEI Collection Paris, was the first Japanese-Parisian chef to receive 3 Michelin stars and here you see the same creative Japanese-focused ingredients with a cool, contemporary French twist - be sure to talk to the sommelier for some spectacular sushi and funky wine pairings that go well beyond regular sake.

Where to stay: For convenience, try Hotel Torananmon Hills so you have access to the two coolest restaurants in town without having to stumble too far home if you drink too much.

Harajuku and Aoyama - for ‘kawaii’ culture

A list of the greatest neighbourhoods in Tokyo surely must include Harajuku and Aoyama. Here you will find one of Tokyo’s most visited places: the 20th-century shine, Meiji-jingu (technically located in Shibuya but can be accessed from Aoyama). For the perfect start to your day, walk around Meiji jingu before all the tourists start flocking there and then head to the adjacent Yoyogi-kōen for a lovely morning stroll.

Leaving the zen-like surroundings and tranquillity behind, head to the world-famous fashion boulevard, Omote-sando which is a short walk from the neighborhood: Harajuku. If you are travelling with teens, they will love Takeshita-dori which is packed with teenagers in their “kawaii” (cute) outfits. It seems only fitting to have some seriously delicious Japanese snacks when in this neighbourhood of cool, so check out the highly rated gyoza (dumplings) restaurant, Harajuku Gyoza, and also some innovative sushi hand rolls at Gonpachi Nori-Temaki.

Where to stay: The 4-star boutique hotel Trunk Hotel is a cool place to sleep and the hotel bar is seen as a social house for locals and tourists alike.

Harajuku’s Takeshita St is known for its vibrant 'kawaii' (cute) youth fashion culture. Photo / 123RF

