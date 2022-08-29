Karangahape Road was named the sixth coolest street in the world. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Karangahape Road was named the sixth coolest street in the world. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

An Auckland street has claimed sixth place in an unusual ranking from Time Out, which lists the coolest streets in the world.

When you're exploring a new city by foot, one can't help but pay attention to its streets; the trendy boutique shops and bright street art, the buzzing coffee shops and foreign signs.

However, not all streets are equally interesting, which is why Time Out took the time to rank some of the world's 'coolest' streets.

Five of the top 10 streets were in Australasia and one Auckland street, in particular, was considered the sixth coolest, making it the best in New Zealand.

6. Karangahape Road, Auckland

Aucklanders will not be surprised to hear that the quirky, creative 'K Road' was crowned the coolest.

Known as a street that never sleeps, the area has a strong reputation for diversity, creativity, inclusion and community. Next to op shops and speakeasy bars, you'll find second-hand bookstores and popular night clubs.

Time Out described the street as Auckland's 'bohemian heart' and home to a thriving community of artists, musicians and creatives.

"Its red-light history, coupled with the more recent additions of art galleries and hip cafés in its heritage buildings, gives it plenty of character: every door leads to something very different," wrote Time Out.

This was the first year Auckland made the list, along with new additions like Glasgow, Taipei, San Francisco and Athens.

According to Time Out Travel editor, these cities were the ones to watch.

"These are some of the cities whose burgeoning nightlife, culture, food and drink scenes we're extra excited about right now," he said. "We recommend adding these cities and their coolest streets to your 'must-visit' list, pronto."

1. Rue Wellington, Montreal

Meanwhile, first place was nabbed by a street in Verdun, a suburb in the Canadian city of Montreal.

According to Time Out Canada editor Laura Osborne, the street has "killer cocktail bars, stellar brunch spots, some of the best sandwiches in town and even a sandy urban beach."

Even better, if you visit next year, it will be pedestrian-only.

2. Gertrude Street, Melbourne

Just a short plane ride away, Kiwis can also pay a visit to the second coolest street in the world; Gertrude Street in Fitzroy.

In the ranking, Time Out Australia's Eliza Campbell described it as "beautiful, unassuming and devoid of the rampant nightlife of its comparatively rowdy siblings."

North America holds title for most streets

The US may not have made the top three, but did have the most streets make the top 10 list, including MacDougal Street in New York City, Calle Ocho in Miami and Wentworth Avenue in Chicago.

Time Out's Coolest Streets in the World

1. Rue Wellington, Montreal

2. Gertrude Street, Melbourne

3. Great Western Road, Glasgow

4. Yongkang Street, Taipei

5. Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen

6. Karangahape Road, Auckland

7. Tai Ping Shan Street, Hong Kong

8. Yaowarat Road, Bangkok

9. Oranienstrasse, Berlin

10. Hayes Street, San Francisco

11. Avenida Ámsterdam, Mexico City

12. Kolokotroni, Athens

13. Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles

14. Ossington Avenue, Toronto

15. Via Provenza, Medellín

16. Calle Ocho, Miami

17. Deptford High Street, London

18. Praça das Flores, Lisbon

19. Oxford Street, Accra

20. Wentworth Avenue, Chicago

21. Cutting Room Square, Manchester

22. Capel Street, Dublin

23. Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai

24. Enmore Road, Sydney

25. Kagurazaka, Tokyo

26. Kloof Street, Cape Town

27. Süleyman Seba Caddesi, Istanbul

28. Calle Echegaray, Madrid

29. MacDougal Street, New York

30. Carrer del Comte Borrell, Barcelona

31. Newbury Street, Boston

32. Colaba Causeway, Mumbai

33. Everton Road, Singapore