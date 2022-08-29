An Auckland street has claimed sixth place in an unusual ranking from Time Out, which lists the coolest streets in the world.
When you're exploring a new city by foot, one can't help but pay attention to its streets; the trendy boutique shops and bright street art, the buzzing coffee shops and foreign signs.
However, not all streets are equally interesting, which is why Time Out took the time to rank some of the world's 'coolest' streets.
Five of the top 10 streets were in Australasia and one Auckland street, in particular, was considered the sixth coolest, making it the best in New Zealand.
6. Karangahape Road, Auckland
Aucklanders will not be surprised to hear that the quirky, creative 'K Road' was crowned the coolest.
Known as a street that never sleeps, the area has a strong reputation for diversity, creativity, inclusion and community. Next to op shops and speakeasy bars, you'll find second-hand bookstores and popular night clubs.
Time Out described the street as Auckland's 'bohemian heart' and home to a thriving community of artists, musicians and creatives.
"Its red-light history, coupled with the more recent additions of art galleries and hip cafés in its heritage buildings, gives it plenty of character: every door leads to something very different," wrote Time Out.
This was the first year Auckland made the list, along with new additions like Glasgow, Taipei, San Francisco and Athens.
According to Time Out Travel editor, these cities were the ones to watch.
"These are some of the cities whose burgeoning nightlife, culture, food and drink scenes we're extra excited about right now," he said. "We recommend adding these cities and their coolest streets to your 'must-visit' list, pronto."
1. Rue Wellington, Montreal
Meanwhile, first place was nabbed by a street in Verdun, a suburb in the Canadian city of Montreal.
According to Time Out Canada editor Laura Osborne, the street has "killer cocktail bars, stellar brunch spots, some of the best sandwiches in town and even a sandy urban beach."
Even better, if you visit next year, it will be pedestrian-only.
2. Gertrude Street, Melbourne
Just a short plane ride away, Kiwis can also pay a visit to the second coolest street in the world; Gertrude Street in Fitzroy.
In the ranking, Time Out Australia's Eliza Campbell described it as "beautiful, unassuming and devoid of the rampant nightlife of its comparatively rowdy siblings."
North America holds title for most streets
The US may not have made the top three, but did have the most streets make the top 10 list, including MacDougal Street in New York City, Calle Ocho in Miami and Wentworth Avenue in Chicago.
Time Out's Coolest Streets in the World
1. Rue Wellington, Montreal
2. Gertrude Street, Melbourne
3. Great Western Road, Glasgow
4. Yongkang Street, Taipei
5. Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen
6. Karangahape Road, Auckland
7. Tai Ping Shan Street, Hong Kong
8. Yaowarat Road, Bangkok
9. Oranienstrasse, Berlin
10. Hayes Street, San Francisco
11. Avenida Ámsterdam, Mexico City
12. Kolokotroni, Athens
13. Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles
14. Ossington Avenue, Toronto
15. Via Provenza, Medellín
16. Calle Ocho, Miami
17. Deptford High Street, London
18. Praça das Flores, Lisbon
19. Oxford Street, Accra
20. Wentworth Avenue, Chicago
21. Cutting Room Square, Manchester
22. Capel Street, Dublin
23. Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai
24. Enmore Road, Sydney
25. Kagurazaka, Tokyo
26. Kloof Street, Cape Town
27. Süleyman Seba Caddesi, Istanbul
28. Calle Echegaray, Madrid
29. MacDougal Street, New York
30. Carrer del Comte Borrell, Barcelona
31. Newbury Street, Boston
32. Colaba Causeway, Mumbai
33. Everton Road, Singapore