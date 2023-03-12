The WestJet traveller shared his 2-hour adventure on TikTok. Photo / 123rf

A traveller who was stuck in an airport hallway for two hours has been celebrated for his “chill” attitude to the incident.

Ayden Schumacher, a 25-year-old law student, had flown from Winnipeg to Calgary on February 28, where he would transfer to Las Vegas when the mix-up occurred.

A WestJet crew member pointed Schumacher the wrong way down a corridor and through some doors before leaving him, where he was trapped and alone for two hours.

After realising both doors on either side of him were locked, Schumacher took the chance to film his situation for TikTok, where it has gone viral with almost five million views.

“You know, sometimes life just surprises you,” he said to the camera with a grin.

Schumacher went on to post regular updates, describing how he caught the attention of a woman walking by who listened to his situation but did not help.

“They’re lucky I’m a really chill guy because some other people would be panicking right now,” he said.

He then revealed a second person opened the door and talked to him, “but then they said that they couldn’t let me out”, he explained calmly.

“Maybe they’ll come back, maybe not, this is maybe my home, this hallway.”

After “calling America, customs,” someone arrived to free him from the hallway.

Social media users commented on his incredibly positive attitude and lack of irritation about the events.

“What’s the opposite of a Karen?” wrote one user. “This is a very Canadian reaction to being trapped,” another added.

“If only I had your patience … and bladder,” one person wrote, while another commented on how “WestJet got real lucky inconveniencing the chillest dude on the internet”.

In a follow-up video, Schumacher said that, after being freed, he found the WestJet customer service desk and spoke to a “super nice” lady, who said “oh, you’re the hallway guy! I heard about you!”

He was provided accommodation for the night and food vouchers and was booked on a flight for the following day.

After Schumacher’s videos went viral online, WestJet contacted him on Instagram and gave him US$50 in airline vouchers. Some social media users saw this amount as “insulting”.

“You were stuck for two hours, talked to multiple people who wouldn’t let you out and @westjet only gave you $50? That’s an insult, especially after you were so nice about it. I feel like they could and should do better than that!” wrote one person.

However, Schumacher said the credit was “nice of them” but he wasn’t in it for the money.

“I didn’t make the video because I was mad or wanted anything – I just wanted to share a funny story that was happening in that moment,” he explained.

A WestJet spokesperson told The Independent they were sorry about his experience and thankful for his lighthearted response.

“We sincerely apologise for the experience of this guest and appreciate his humour and understanding as he navigated this incredibly unfortunate situation,” they said.

“Our Guest Support Team has been in contact with him directly for further support.”