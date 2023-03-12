Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

TikTok shows WestJet passenger stuck in airport hallway for two hours

Sarah Pollok
By
3 mins to read
The WestJet traveller shared his 2-hour adventure on TikTok. Photo / 123rf

The WestJet traveller shared his 2-hour adventure on TikTok. Photo / 123rf

A traveller who was stuck in an airport hallway for two hours has been celebrated for his “chill” attitude to the incident.

Ayden Schumacher, a 25-year-old law student, had flown from Winnipeg to Calgary on February 28, where he would transfer to Las Vegas when the mix-up occurred.

A WestJet crew member pointed Schumacher the wrong way down a corridor and through some doors before leaving him, where he was trapped and alone for two hours.

After realising both doors on either side of him were locked, Schumacher took the chance to film his situation for TikTok, where it has gone viral with almost five million views.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“You know, sometimes life just surprises you,” he said to the camera with a grin.

Schumacher went on to post regular updates, describing how he caught the attention of a woman walking by who listened to his situation but did not help.

“They’re lucky I’m a really chill guy because some other people would be panicking right now,” he said.

He then revealed a second person opened the door and talked to him, “but then they said that they couldn’t let me out”, he explained calmly.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Maybe they’ll come back, maybe not, this is maybe my home, this hallway.”

@ayden_1997

Just a little video I made to pass the time while trapped in a hallway a few days ago. Makes for a funny story, and who doesnt love a good story!😂 #fyp #travel #airport #calgary #adventure #funny #weird #canada #america

♬ original sound - Ayden

After “calling America, customs,” someone arrived to free him from the hallway.

Social media users commented on his incredibly positive attitude and lack of irritation about the events.

“What’s the opposite of a Karen?” wrote one user. “This is a very Canadian reaction to being trapped,” another added.

“If only I had your patience … and bladder,” one person wrote, while another commented on how “WestJet got real lucky inconveniencing the chillest dude on the internet”.

In a follow-up video, Schumacher said that, after being freed, he found the WestJet customer service desk and spoke to a “super nice” lady, who said “oh, you’re the hallway guy! I heard about you!”

@ayden_1997

Replying to @Sao.Jesus.71 alright, alright, here is an update. Nothing too crazy happened after I filmed my last video but here is the rest of the story 😂 #airport #canada #calgary #travel #adventure #hallway #silly

♬ original sound - Ayden

He was provided accommodation for the night and food vouchers and was booked on a flight for the following day.

After Schumacher’s videos went viral online, WestJet contacted him on Instagram and gave him US$50 in airline vouchers. Some social media users saw this amount as “insulting”.

“You were stuck for two hours, talked to multiple people who wouldn’t let you out and @westjet only gave you $50? That’s an insult, especially after you were so nice about it. I feel like they could and should do better than that!” wrote one person.

Read More

However, Schumacher said the credit was “nice of them” but he wasn’t in it for the money.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“I didn’t make the video because I was mad or wanted anything – I just wanted to share a funny story that was happening in that moment,” he explained.

A WestJet spokesperson told The Independent they were sorry about his experience and thankful for his lighthearted response.

“We sincerely apologise for the experience of this guest and appreciate his humour and understanding as he navigated this incredibly unfortunate situation,” they said.

“Our Guest Support Team has been in contact with him directly for further support.”

Latest from Travel