Queen Anne is coming to New Zealand in 2025. Photo / Cunard

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Get ready to welcome Queen Anne

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne will make her maiden visit to New Zealand in 2025. In January that year, Queen Anne will set sail on her first-ever World Voyage, visiting more than 30 ports over five continents. From Honolulu, she will cruise to Auckland via Samoa and Tonga, before crossing over to Sydney and gracing Australia’s east coast. cunard.com/en-au

Jet off to the land of nod

For all those who struggle to get their forty winks, there’s The Reef House Boutique Hotel and Spa in Tropical North Queensland. This adult-only wellness resort has recently curated a new Sleep Support Guide called Sleep Easy - designed to help guests achieve the perfect night’s sleep via online blogs, videos, music, and a dedicated pillow menu. With beachfront yoga and pool butler already part of the experience, we imagine you’ll be snoring by suppertime. reefhouse.com.au/sleep-easy-at-the-reef-house

Check in for a little R&R - and sleep - at The Reef House Boutique Hotel and Spa. Photo / Supplied

Top priority

Intrepid Travel has refreshed its wildlife tours to remove experiences that no longer align with Animal Welfare Policy. The overhaul also sees the introduction of 16 reimagined wildlife experiences for 2023, including the company’s first trip to the Comoros Islands, off the coast of Eastern Africa and home to the second-highest marine diversity in the world. The 9-Day “Comoros Wildlife Expedition” launches in August. intrepidtravel.com/au/comoros/comoros-wildlife-expedition-145899

The Comoros Islands are located off the coast of Eastern Africa. Photo / Intrepid Travel

Paws for thought

If you’re Auckland-based and you’ve been seeing a lot of painted guide dogs of late, it’s all part of the Paws for Purpose interactive art exhibition and auction for Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dog Services. Around 40 artists from across Aotearoa were tasked with giving a new “LEASH on life” to the old Blind Low Vision NZ Donations Dogs. Find them all across Auckland shops, restaurants and shopping malls, or hop online to bid and win – all funds raised go to Blind Low Vision NZ. chooza.com/charity/blind-low-vision-new-zealand/609

Auckland's series of painted guide dogs is all part of Paws for Purpose. Photo / Supplied



