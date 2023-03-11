Enjoy an alpaca farm stay at Silverstream Alpaca Farm. Photo / Getty Images

Alpaca my bags

Silverstream Alpaca Farm owners Kit and Sheryl Johnson invite guests to get acquainted with their alpacas via farm tours and overnight stays. Kit explains why it’s such a big hit with visitors.

Silverstream Alpaca farm stay provides an oasis of peace and tranquillity – and alpacas. The only noise is the nearby river and the song from native bellbirds and other birds. The sweeping lawns and gardens enhance the setting – there is always colour and new fragrances at different times of the year.

As the closest bed and breakfast farm stay facility to Christchurch International Airport (we are only a 15-minute drive), our self-contained cottages are ideal for families. Each cottage can accommodate a family of five with two bedrooms, a bathroom, lounge and kitchen.

Kit and Sheryl Johnson's home and two separate farm stay cottages. Photo / Supplied

Without a doubt, the biggest attractions are the alpacas. The animals are adorable, very inquisitive and will come right up to our guests, looking for treats. The fibre is ever so soft and with their soft murmur and beautiful long eyelashes, it is difficult not to be captivated by these magnificent animals.

At Silverstream we include an escorted farm tour for all our guests. This is partly for safety and also to ensure that our guests are entertained and educated on all things alpaca. Our guests get to feed the animals and take plenty of photographs and in season, they can hold a baby (cria). The tour concludes with a visit to our wool store and showroom. Feeling the soft and lustrous alpaca for the first time can be quite an emotional moment for many. They are so surprised by the handle of the fibre and the wonderful garments it produces.

Alpacas are adorable, very inquisitive and will come right up to guests. Photo / Supplied

The farm tour receives rave reviews. Our point of difference is that we employ no staff and all tours are provided by ourselves. Being able to share our passion and life and farm experiences brings untold joy to our visitors and they are just so appreciative that we take the time to open up our facility and share what we have with a captivated audience. From our perspective, the rewards are watching the interaction of visitors and alpacas, and the excitement and contentment that this brings.

To find out more and to book, visit alpaca-farmstay.co.nz