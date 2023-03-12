Chicago is a great place to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. Photo / 123rf

Destination of the week: Chicago

Why you should go

Thanks to the internet and top-tier travel publications like this one, the green-dyed Chicago river has become quite the hit on recent St Patrick’s Days. But it’s a tradition that’s lasted more than six decades. The water is dyed a few hours before the city’s St Patrick’s Day Parade, using roughly 18kg of eco-friendly vegetable-based dye. And though there are many places to experience Paddy’s Day, not least the Emerald Isle itself, Chicago’s large Irish community dates back to the 1800s, and the Irish spirit there is as strong as in the homeland.

Chicago's St Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the USA’s largest processions. Photo / 123rf

Top spots

The parade is one of the USA’s largest, but usually takes place over the weekend. However, late stragglers won’t miss out - the entire month is an Irish celebration in Chicago. To observe the river in all its green glory, Travelle (at The Langham) and RAISED | An Urban Rooftop bar both boast prime river views. Visitors can be part of the action with a river cruise. To learn more about Irish heritage throughout the US, visit the Irish American Heritage Centre. Sprawling over a full city block, it’s a venue for traditional Irish dancing and home to a library, museum, art gallery, and authentic Irish pub where the Guinness pours freely.

To observe Chicago River in all its green glory, book a river cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

For Paddy’s Day, you’ll be hard pushed to find an establishment that hasn’t amped up its regular menu with green-coloured beer, but it’s at Chief O’Neill’s where the walls are awash with Irish accolades. Voted the best Irish Pub in Chicago, one of the top 10 Irish pubs in the world, and home to the “Best Pint of Guinness” in America, the celebrations are month-long and include plenty of Irish comfort food such as corned beef and cabbage.

For more things to see and do in Chicago, visit choosechicago.com