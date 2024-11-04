Experience four nights at the 5-star Intercontinental Hayman Island Resort in the Whitsundays, with exclusive bonus value. You and your partner can enjoy four nights in a Premium Lagoon Room at the luxurious resort, return flights from Brisbane to Hamilton Island including checked luggage, luxury launch transfers, daily gourmet breakfast, complimentary use of watersports equipment and resort facilities, and a BONUS My Queensland Experience Pass. This exclusive package costs from just $2549 per person. If this sounds like your kind of getaway, book by November 28, 2024 and travel on selected dates until March 31, 2025. Contact: My Queensland, 0800 654 175 or visit myqueensland.co.nz

Enjoy a luxury vacation at Intercontinental Hayman Island Resort.

Retreat to Rarotonga

Your coastal island escape is just one click away with seven nights at the Ocean Escape Resort and Spa in Rarotonga. Relax in one of 12 casual-luxury villas just metres from the ocean – the perfect way to spend time with a loved one in an adults-only setting. Receive a $535 bonus value per couple when you book with Flight Centre including return airport transfers, continental breakfast hamper, 75-minute couples massage and bonus welcome drink. Secure this deal for as low as $1880pp before December 6, 2024 and travel between November 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Go on a Rarotonga Retreat at Ocean Escape Resort and Spa.

The best of Vanuatu

Enjoy the best of both worlds at Aore – a secluded tropical island retreat that’s also close to the main town of Santo in Vanuatu, with restaurants, shops and sightseeing tours. There is plenty to do here - canoeing down local rivers to the Blue Water Hole, fishing and diving and good snorkelling outside your bungalow. House of Travel has a six-night package which includes return economy class flights flying Solomon Airlines, six nights’ accommodation, return Espiritu Santo airport transfers, tropical breakfast daily, free Wi-Fi in public spaces and complimentary use of bikes, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and snorkelling gear. Starting from $2479 per person, share twin, this package is valid for sale until November 30, 2024 unless sold out prior. Travel from March 11 to 31, May 13 to 26, and August 5 to September 15, 2025. Contact: House of Travel, call 0800 713 715 or visit hot.co.nz/aore-island

Discover paradise at Espiritu Santo, Aore Island Resort, Vanuatu.

Circumnavigate Australia

Visit scenic shores and island heritage with Viking’s 32-day Grand Australia Circumnavigation voyage for a roundtrip from Sydney. Discover a rich combination of beauty and culture as you circumnavigate Australia, encountering iconic natural wonders and lesser-known cultural gems. Viking’s inclusive value includes everything you need, such as a guided excursion in every port, all onboard meals including alternative dining venues, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, 24-hour speciality tea, coffee and bottled water, access to the state-of-the-art Nordic spa, self-service laundry and gratuities. With no kids, no casinos, fewer than 1000 guests, and all veranda staterooms, Viking’s award-winning ships take you as close as possible to each destination. Book from $19,995pp before November 15, 2024, and enjoy a Veranda Stateroom on December 30, 2025 departure with savings up to $2000 per couple. Contact: Viking Cruises, 0800 448 517 or visit vikingcruises.com.au

See the beauty of Australia with this tour.



